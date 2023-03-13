An octopus is coming to Richmond, Virginia for a year

Octopus Photo by Serena Repice Lentini on Unsplash

An octopus is coming to Richmond, Virginia on Friday, March 17, 2023, and will stay for viewing in an aquarian for up to a year at The Robins Nature Center at Maymont Park, the largest facility of its kind in Central Virginia. The location is 2201 Shields Lake Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23220.

The tiny octopus arrives along with a collection of 70 preserved specimens of native species such as fish, squid, jellyfish, reptiles, amphibians, crustaceans, horseshoe crabs, and other water-based wildlife collected in the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coast and on loan from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) at the College of William & Mary.

The octopus will be used in Maymont's education programs through May 2023. Maymont educators will be able to share information with youth, local schools, and all visitors about the differences between vertebrate and invertebrate species and animal adaptations.

Description of the octopus

Of course, most people know that all octopuses have 8 legs. This particular octopus is very small and is only about 4 inches long. It is less than a year old. The octopus is believed to be a female. It will have a diet of mostly shrimp. Maymont plans to name the octopus by the time it arrives on Friday.

Joe Neel, the Senior Manager of Zoology at Maymont, said:

"Octopuses are among the most intelligent creatures on the planet. They have been observed solving puzzles and mazes, and opening jars to get food."

Krista Weatherford, Director of Programming and Community Engagement at Maymont, said:

“We are so excited to expand Maymont’s aquatic collection with such a fascinating creature. It will help our educators teach about the differences between vertebrate and invertebrate species, animal adaptations, both physical and behavioral, and human impacts on their habitats.”

Weatherford also said:

“It will help our educators teach about the differences between vertebrate and invertebrate species, animal adaptations both physical and behavioral, and human impacts on their habitats."

On the first day when the octopus goes on display, Maymont will screen the Academy Award-winning documentary "My Octopus Teacher," as part of the 13th Annual RVA Environmental Film Festival.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.