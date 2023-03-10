Homelessness in Richmond, Virginia reached its highest level in 15 years

Homeless man Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Homelessness in Richmond, Virginia is going up instead of going down. In fact, it is the highest that it has been in 15 years. People in the area are staying in unsheltered conditions such as cars, tents, streets, and any place they can lay their heads.

PIT count

The region’s federally-mandated Point in Time (PIT) count is conducted twice a year, once in January and once in July. The last count was done on the night of January 25 and the morning of January 26.

The latest PIT count found that 690 people in the Richmond area are homeless. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) describes a homeless person as one staying in shelters, hotels paid for by the government or a nonprofit, cars, tents, streets, outdoors, or anywhere else not meant for human habitation.

The January 2023 count recorded that of the 690 homeless people, 188 of them are staying outdoors, in cars, tents, streets or other places not meant for human habitation. That's a significant increase from the 85 people staying in unsheltered conditions in January 2022.

Kelly King Horne, Homeward’s executive director, said about the increase:

“It’s a signal that we’re not utilizing proven programs that work enough.”

PIT counts

PIT counts are organized by Homeward, the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care’s planning and coordinating body. PIT counts are required by HUD to use the data to decide on funding, services, programs, and planning.

PIT counts for the Greater Richmond region have included the following localities since 1999:

Richmond City Chesterfield Colonial Heights Henrico Hanover New Kent Goochland Powhatan Charles City

Reasons for homelessness

King Horne pointed out that possible reasons for homelessness include low rental vacancy, a lack of deeply affordable housing, and rent hikes for the area’s housing instability. These issues might be more prevalent in the city of Richmond, but King Horne said people staying outside has increased “throughout the region.”

According to Homeward, 63.7% of those in the 2023 count reported their race as Black, 27.9% said white and 8.4% said two or more races or another race. Nearly 28% said they were evicted in the last three years and 74.1% said they were unemployed.

According to the latest PIT survey, 26.4% of people in the region experiencing homelessness attributed their job or income loss, at least in part, to COVID-19. And 18.2% said the pandemic, at least in part, to their housing loss.

The PIT counts show families experiencing homelessness continue to be “substantially higher than the region’s historical average.” In the January 2023 count, 85 people (37.2%) were part of a family. There has been an increase in older adults experiencing homelessness in the region. Nearly 45% of those in the count were 55 years or older.

King Horne said:

“Some people can’t just get a job or find somewhere better to stay. There’s an ongoing need that’s only getting more dire.”

What is Richmond doing about homelessness?

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposed a $3 billion budget with funding to improve homeless services, including $1.75 million to support a year-round emergency shelter.