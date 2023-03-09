Toasting before drinking with someone is a ritual

Toasting before drinking Photo by Enis Yavuz on Unsplash

It is customary for people who drink together to make a toast and clink their glasses before they take a sip of an alcoholic beverage. Even if you have never done it yourself, more than likely, you have seen people do it on television. Have you ever wondered why people make a toast before drinking?

Origin of the toast

Most people might not know this origin, but a piece of scorched or spiced toast was literally dropped into a drink during the 16th and 17th centuries. The practice was to help soak up some of the acidity and improve flavor in poor wine. At that time, the piece of toast floating in the glass was the highlight of the occasion and not the speech or the clicking of the glasses.

In medieval times

In medieval times, toasts were done to ward off evil spells and to honor the gods, especially Bacchus, the Greek god of wine.

The International Handbook on Alcohol and Culture says:

"Toasting is probably a secular vestige of ancient sacrificial libations in which a sacred liquid was offered to the gods: blood or wine in exchange for a wish, a prayer summarized in the words 'long life!' or 'to your health!'"

The toast today

Today, the piece of scorched bread is missing from the glass, and all the attention is on the short speech and the clinking of the glasses. A toast today is a ritual during which a drink is taken as an expression of honor or goodwill. The ritual might be lengthy with an elaborate and formal toast, but it doesn't have to be. Raising one's glass towards someone before drinking is still a toast. The gesture without any words means the same as extending goodwill toward others in the group.

The speech

Saying "Cheers" or "Salud" might be enough. "Cheers" expresses good wishes before clinking glasses and drinking. "Salud" means "to your health." Those words apply to everyone in the group. On special occasions, some people might say more words before they clink their glasses at the end of the speech.

Toasting Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Clinking glasses

Clinking glasses have been a custom that people have practiced for centuries as part of a toast. Even though people might not know the real reasons behind the custom, they still do it. It is second nature for some people to clink glasses before they begin to drink.

People making a toast Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

A toast involves all five senses

It is interesting that all five senses are activated during a toast.

The beverage can be seen.

The contents can be smelled .

. The clinking of the glasses can be heard .

. The contents will be tasted .

. The tongue touches the contents.

Toasting etiquette

Everyone in the gathering is expected to participate in the toast. Not participating is considered rude. Those who do not drink alcoholic beverages can be given non-alcoholic drinks such as sparkling water, plain water, or fruit juice. Raising an empty glass is acceptable except for the person giving the toast.