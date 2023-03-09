Face slapping has become a sport in some places

face slapping Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Face slapping as a sport is a new phenomenon. The Nevada State Athletics Commission agreed to oversee the Power Slap League in October 2022.

Warnings about face slapping

It is dangerous to slap someone extremely hard on the face. In 2021, a former Polish mixed martial arts fighter named Artur Walczak died after being slapped in his face.

Kortney Olson learned the hard way how dangerous a slap to her face was. The 41-year-old bodybuilder appeared in the first episode of Power Slap: Road to the Title when it aired on TBS in January 2023. The show followed 30 Power Slap contestants over eight episodes as they competed to be in the league’s first title fight. The show raised the sport’s profile as well as drew criticisms. The competition was produced by Dana White, president of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fight Championship.

Olson said:

"It was an awful experience. It was my first face slap, and it will be my last."

Olson's first and last experience

Kortney and her opponent, Sheena Bathory, followed the rules. They stood a few feet apart and took turns slapping each other in the face. They were not allowed to step back to avoid being hit. They were not allowed to flinch. They were not allowed to put their hands up to avoid being slapped.

When Sheena slapped Kortney, her opponent lost consciousness and fell to the floor at the U.F.C. Apex in Las Vegas. When she got up, she did not know where she was or what had happened. Her face was disfigured. She struggled to swallow and suffered headaches during the following days after being slapped. She argues that face slapping should not be sanctioned as a sport.

Watch the video

This video is less than a minute long. Watch to see Kortney's first experience after being slapped in her face.

Dana White calls his critics "morons." He says face-slapping is safer than boxing. Besides, physicians are on hand.

"In Slap, they take three to five slaps per event. Fighters in boxing take 300 to 400 punches per fight."

White advised viewers to stop watching face slapping if they don't like what they see.

The sports world

It is ironic that face slapping has come along just as officials are paying more attention to concussions in athletes because of head blows.

Dr. Geoffrey Manley, a professor and vice chairman of neurological surgery at the University of California San Francisco, says face slapping where the cheeks are targeted is the worse kind of blow.

Manley explained:

"The receiver's head swivels violently, the brain twists inside the skull, and nerve connection across the brain can end up severed."