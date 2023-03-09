No more red carpet at the Oscars

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmtRC_0lCxDklO00
rolling out the champagne-colored carpetPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

The iconic red carpet has been a staple of the Oscars for more than six decades. However, celebrities will not walk the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Instead, celebrities will walk a champagne-colored carpet for the first time.

The production team of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S) has given up 61 years of tradition.

Red carpet

The red carpet has been replaced at the Oscars which used to be rolled out and stretched for hundreds of feet while celebrities walked on it, answered questions, and took photos. It will be the first time since 1961 that the carpet at the Oscars won't be red. The only red that will be on display will be the drapes and some women's gowns.

People will have to get used to seeing the champagne color instead or red. Ian Logan, a tourist from England, speaks for a lot of viewers.

Logan said:

"It seems a pity because the red carpet is so famous, isn't it? Just doesn't seem quite right to change it."

Champagne carpet

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences personnel on-site at the carpet rollout, the new color scheme aims to create a “day-to-night look” for the carpet.

The champagne color is a neutral tone that is suitable for both day and night events. The new carpet is also expected to be more sustainable than previous ones because it is made from eco-friendly materials.

Host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third time. He was present for the unveiling during the 95th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out at Ovation Hollywood on March 08, 2023, in Hollywood, California. 

Kimmel joked:

"I think we can go with a champagne carpet instead of a red carpet because of how confident we are that no blood will be shed.

Mark your calendar

The 2023 Oscars air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with On The Red Carpet for continuing coverage. As you can see, it will take producers a while to completely let go of the color red from the Oscars.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# the Oscars# red carpet# champagne colored carpet# Academy Awards# Jimmy Kimmel

Comments / 3

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
11K followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, VA

An octopus is coming to Richmond, Virginia for a year

An octopus is coming to Richmond, Virginia on Friday, March 17, 2023, and will stay for viewing in an aquarian for up to a year at The Robins Nature Center at Maymont Park, the largest facility of its kind in Central Virginia. The location is 2201 Shields Lake Drive, Richmond, Virginia 23220.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

Homelessness in Richmond, Virginia reached its highest level in 15 years

Homelessness in Richmond, Virginia is going up instead of going down. In fact, it is the highest that it has been in 15 years. People in the area are staying in unsheltered conditions such as cars, tents, streets, and any place they can lay their heads.

Read full story
11 comments

Toasting before drinking with someone is a ritual

It is customary for people who drink together to make a toast and clink their glasses before they take a sip of an alcoholic beverage. Even if you have never done it yourself, more than likely, you have seen people do it on television. Have you ever wondered why people make a toast before drinking?

Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Face slapping has become a sport in some places

Face slapping as a sport is a new phenomenon. The Nevada State Athletics Commission agreed to oversee the Power Slap League in October 2022. It is dangerous to slap someone extremely hard on the face. In 2021, a former Polish mixed martial arts fighter named Artur Walczak died after being slapped in his face.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Two Richmond, Virginia hospitals are on Newsweek's list of 'World's Best Hospitals'

Hospital workersPhoto byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash. Thirteen of the best hospitals in the United States are in Virginia, according to Newsweek's 2023 List of the World’s Best Hospitals.

Read full story
13 comments
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell City Public Schools new policy is for elementary school students to carry clear, see-through backpacks

Many school districts have talked about requiring students to carry clear, see-through backpacks to school. This comes after several elementary school students have been charged with taking guns and knives to school in their backpacks.

Read full story
5 comments

Hoda Kotb returns to the 'Today' show and explains her two-week absence

After a two-week absence, Hoda Kotb returned to her anchoring duties on the Today show on Monday, March 6, 2023. The Emmy-winning journalist co-anchors the NBC morning news show with Savannah Guthrie, as well as hosts Today's fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager. She had been off live episodes since February 17. Viewers were concerned and kept asking about her.

Read full story
Hoover, AL

A girls' basketball team beat boys in a championship game but boys were given the trophy and title

Fifth-grade girls have played basketball in a competitive girls’ league for three years in Hoover, Alabama. Recently the girls were told they could not continue to use the city’s gyms for their practices unless they joined the city’s youth recreational league. Therefore, the girls did what they were told to do so they could continue using the city's gyms.

Read full story
1 comments

Rachael Ray Daytime Talk Show coming to an end after 17 seasons

Rachael Ray is saying goodbye to The Rachael Ray Show after 17 seasons on the air. Over the years, Rachael has invited many celebrity guests to her kitchen table. She has prepared thousands of easy-to-make meals for her studio and television audience.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

Applications are now being accepted for this summer’s Richmond FBI Teen Academy

It is time for high school students to think about what they plan to do during the upcoming summer months. Here is good news for Richmond, Virginia high school students. This summer, the FBI Richmond Teen Academy program allows high school students to get an up-close, comprehensive look at the day-to-day operations of a typical Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Watch the Richmond Falcon Cam another season to see birds lay eggs and hatch chicks in real time

There are many bird watchers. However, only in Richmond, Virginia can they watch a pair of birds of prey lay eggs and raise their young in real-time on the Richmond Falcon Cam. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced that the cam went live for the 2023 season on Friday, March 3.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Virginia Commonwealth University students complain about evangelical preachers on their campus

Virginia Commonwealth UniversityPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Groups of evangelists have been preaching around Virginia Commonwealth University's (VCU) Monroe Park campus in Richmond, Virginia for many years. Students are now complaining that evangelical preachers keep coming around and interrupting students.

Read full story
15 comments

Who is Judge Clifton B. Newman who sentenced Alex Murdaugh to two life terms?

People who followed the trial of Alex Murdaugh for more than six weeks got to see and learn some things about the judge who presided in the courtroom. The judge sentenced Murdaugh, 54, to two life terms without the possibility of parole for killing his 52-year-old wife Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Murdaugh was sentenced only for the two murder charges and not for the two weapons charges.

Read full story

Rep. George Santos is finally under investigation by the House Ethics Committee

The United States House Ethics Committee announced on Thursday, March 2, 2023 that it has finally opened a formal investigation into New York Republican Rep. George Santos. The 34-year-old U.S. representative for New York's 3rd congressional district has been involved in months of scandal and criticized by the public and people in his own party.

Read full story
2 comments

'Divine Nine': Black fraternities and sororities performed on 'GMA'

On the last day of Black History Month, February 28, 2023, the Divine Nine appeared on Good Morning America. After talking to hosts Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer about their organizations, the nine members of five fraternities and four sororities performed.

Read full story
1 comments

Seven out of ten registered voters say Joe Biden is 'too old for another term'

During a recent interview withABC's World News Tonighthosted by David Muir, President Joe Biden announced his age will not keep him from seeking a second term. A recent poll indicates a different opinion about Biden's age since he is already the oldest president who has ever been the leader of the United States.

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

Virginia State Parks campgrounds open from March through December

If you have been cooped up all winter, Virginia State Parks campgrounds might be the place for you to get away to relax and enjoy nature. Virginia State Parks offers more than 1,800 campsites that are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Many of the campgrounds are open from the first Friday in March until the first Monday in December 2023.

Read full story

Hoda Kotb's long absence from her morning shows has been partially explained

Hoda Kotb has not appeared on a live episode of NBC's Today show with Savannah Guthrie and her fourth-hour show alongside Jenna Bush Hager since February 17, 2023. She did appear in a pre-tapped episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna that aired on President's Day, February 20.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts awards $116,000 to 19 Virginia artists

Since 1940, the VMFA Visual Arts Fellowship program has awarded more than $6 million to over 1,400 artists. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) has announced 19 recipients of its Visual Arts Fellowships for 2023-2024. Students and professional artists were awarded $116,000 toward their artistic careers. Recipients may use the award as desired, such as for education and studio investments.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy