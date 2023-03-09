No more red carpet at the Oscars

rolling out the champagne-colored carpet Photo by YouTube Screenshot

The iconic red carpet has been a staple of the Oscars for more than six decades. However, celebrities will not walk the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Instead, celebrities will walk a champagne-colored carpet for the first time.

The production team of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S) has given up 61 years of tradition.

Red carpet

The red carpet has been replaced at the Oscars which used to be rolled out and stretched for hundreds of feet while celebrities walked on it, answered questions, and took photos. It will be the first time since 1961 that the carpet at the Oscars won't be red. The only red that will be on display will be the drapes and some women's gowns.

People will have to get used to seeing the champagne color instead or red. Ian Logan, a tourist from England, speaks for a lot of viewers.

Logan said:

"It seems a pity because the red carpet is so famous, isn't it? Just doesn't seem quite right to change it."

Champagne carpet

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences personnel on-site at the carpet rollout, the new color scheme aims to create a “day-to-night look” for the carpet.

The champagne color is a neutral tone that is suitable for both day and night events. The new carpet is also expected to be more sustainable than previous ones because it is made from eco-friendly materials.

Host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third time. He was present for the unveiling during the 95th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out at Ovation Hollywood on March 08, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

Kimmel joked:

"I think we can go with a champagne carpet instead of a red carpet because of how confident we are that no blood will be shed.

Mark your calendar

The 2023 Oscars air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with On The Red Carpet for continuing coverage. As you can see, it will take producers a while to completely let go of the color red from the Oscars.