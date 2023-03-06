Hopewell City Public Schools new policy is for elementary school students to carry clear, see-through backpacks

Clear backpack Photo by Youtube Screenshoot

Many school districts have talked about requiring students to carry clear, see-through backpacks to school. This comes after several elementary school students have been charged with taking guns and knives to school in their backpacks.

Decision made by Hopewell City Public Schools

Hopewell City Public Schools officials are doing more than just talking about having their students carry see-through backpacks. The school system announced on their social media on Thursday, March 2, 2023 that elementary school students in Hopewell, Virginia will be required to carry only clear backpacks to school to ensure nothing “inappropriate” is brought into the schools. The plan is to become effective by the end of March.

School officials made the decision after gun violence continues to occur in elementary schools across the nation. Toy guns have been brought into Hopewell elementary schools after a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in Newport News at the end of last year. Besides, there has been an increase in verbal threats from students to harm others in Hopewell schools.

Hopewell City Public School officials said on Facebook about the new policy:

"In each instance, we have notified families in that elementary community. Especially in our current times, these are situations that can concern us, even though in every one of these situations we have investigated them fully, together with the police, and found there to be no gun or actual threat. You have our full commitment that we take each such instance seriously and ensure that there is no threat, and also use appropriate consequences in the times these situations occur."

Elementary school with the requirement

The school system has decided to require all children at the three Hopewell City elementary schools to use clear backpacks.

Dupont Elementary School Harry E. James Elementary School Patrick Copeland Elementary School

Comments from parents

Comments on Facebook from parents about the clear backpacks are mixed. Surprisingly, just as many parents are complaining about the new policy as there are parents who think it is a good idea.