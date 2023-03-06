Hoda Kotb returns to the 'Today' show and explains her two-week absence

Hoda Kotb Photo by YouTube Screenshot

After a two-week absence, Hoda Kotb returned to her anchoring duties on the Today show on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The Emmy-winning journalist co-anchors the NBC morning news show with Savannah Guthrie, as well as hosts Today's fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager. She had been off live episodes since February 17. Viewers were concerned and kept asking about her.

Finally, on March 1, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones explained that Hoda was dealing with "a family health matter." Nothing more was said about Hoda's absence at the time.

Hoda's explanation

Hoda explained her absence when she returned to her job. She said her daughter Hope Catherine, 3, had health complications that landed her in the Intensive care unit (ICU) and in the hospital.

Kotb, 58, said:

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for and then in the hospital for a little over a week. I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

Hoda continued to tell Savannah how grateful she had been for so much support.

"So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Hoda did not provide further information about her daughter's illness.

Hoda's social media postings

For two entire weeks, fans tried to find clues in Hoda's postings on social media. Many figured "the family health matter" had more to do with Hope instead of with her other daughter Haley Joy, 6. That's because Hoda wrote an inspiring message earlier this month that read: "Choose hope.

Another post was about how "dark clouds" move on, while one showed a child figure being told, "One day you will see just how brave you have been."

Viewers are glad to see Hoda back at work. They are also glad that Hope is home as well as wishing her a speedy recovery.