A girls' basketball team beat boys in a championship game but boys were given the trophy and title

basketball Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash

Fifth-grade girls have played basketball in a competitive girls’ league for three years in Hoover, Alabama. Recently the girls were told they could not continue to use the city’s gyms for their practices unless they joined the city’s youth recreational league. Therefore, the girls did what they were told to do so they could continue using the city's gyms.

The championship game

The fifth-grade girls were forced to play against boys in the recreational youth league. The girls competed and beat the boys. That meant they won the championship. However, the league decided to name the boys as champions and give the trophy to them instead of to the girls.

Jayme Mashayekh, whose daughter was on the team, wrote in a Facebook post:

“Excuse me? What? What did they do to get disqualified? Did they not pay their dues? Did they not play up a level in competition? Oh, it’s because they’re GIRLS?!?! So sure enough these 5th grade girls played their hearts out, left it all on the floor and battled their male counterparts only to be told, ‘No, I’m sorry you don’t count.”

Mashayekh eventually updated the post revealing that the Hoover Recreation Center offered to “make things right for the girls.”

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice told AL.com in a statement:

“On Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, the City of Hoover and the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board became aware of concerns about a recent youth basketball tournament. We are currently working to provide proper recognition to all the teams that were successful in that tournament. Also, we are reviewing the full extent of what occurred to ensure all future programs are handled appropriately,”

No explanation was given why the girls were not initially named champions and given the trophy after winning the game. Hopefully, this will not happen to the fifth-grade girls' basketball team again.