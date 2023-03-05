Rachael Ray Daytime Talk Show coming to an end after 17 seasons

Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Rachael Ray is saying goodbye to The Rachael Ray Show after 17 seasons on the air. Over the years, Rachael has invited many celebrity guests to her kitchen table. She has prepared thousands of easy-to-make meals for her studio and television audience.

The show includes make-over segments and musical performances, but Rachael always keeps cooking at the center of each episode to showcase her culinary skills. Sometimes Rachael invites her celebrity guests to help her prepare a simple meal during the show. However, Rachael ends each episode by her showing the studio and television audience how to prepare a special dish that she has created.

Rachael says:

"It's time for me to move on."

The food star thanked all of her daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates for the wonderful years they have worked together. Rachael said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday, March 3, 2023:

"Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together. In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However, I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."

The 30 Minute Meals star explained that she will focus on her new production company.

"My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios.

Rachael's journey on the air

When Rachael Ray debuted her show on the air on September 18, 2006, it was a game-changer in daytime television. She made cooking accessible to people, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives, and interviewed celebrity guests.

Ray filmed her daily talk show in New York City until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. On March 30, 2020, the star decided to begin filming with her husband, John Cusimano from their home in Lake Luzerne, New York. On October 13, 2021, Rachael Ray returned to the studio with a whole new set.

Rachael Ray and Dr. Phil

Oprah Winfrey helped Rachael Ray to start her show on September 18, 2006. During its first season, the show averaged about 2.6 million views daily, making it one of the highest-viewed daytime shows.

Rachael Ray, 54, and Dr. Phil McGraw, 72, became household names after Oprah helped them launch their daytime talk shows. Both of them announced that their current season will be their last because they are moving on to something else. Dr. Phil debuted his show on September 16, 2002, and announced on January 31, 2023, that he is ending his talk show after 21 seasons.