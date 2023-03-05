Virginia Commonwealth University students complain about evangelical preachers on their campus

Virginia Commonwealth University Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Groups of evangelists have been preaching around Virginia Commonwealth University's (VCU) Monroe Park campus in Richmond, Virginia for many years. Students are now complaining that evangelical preachers keep coming around and interrupting students.

Ky-Long Nguyen, a VCU senior and information systems student said:

“Frankly, no students agree with their thoughts. What they have been doing has been a waste of time. I recommend they stand down and educate themselves on what we young people really believe in.”

February 8th incident

On February 8, 2023, a crowd was formed after two members from Richmond's local Grace Bible Church stood outside of the James Branch Cabell Library holding up a sign that read “Are you going to heaven? Free test.”

VCU students formed a spontaneous protest in opposition to the group of evangelists. Nguyen admitted:

“When a friend of mine sent me a photo on social media to tell me that the preachers were back, I grabbed a notebook and sharpie, got in my car, and drove to the library. I scribbled up a sign and held it in an attempt to drown out the religious evangelizing. A few other individuals with the same idea joined me.”

Students gathered over the course of the afternoon to yell over the preachers, hold up signs, argue, drown them out with music, dance, show public displays of affection, and hand out food to each other.

Students' complaints

Many students have tried to have a conversation with the evangelists, but the evangelists ignore what the students say on their own campus.

“They usually preach anything along the lines of misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, racism, or anti-abortion rhetoric. However, they shroud their beliefs in religious texts, using them as an excuse for hate speech.”

Nguyen is not the only VCU student who is complaining. Oliver Harmon, a member of Triangle Club at VCU, said evangelists are causing harm to students who are just trying to go to their classes.

Harmon said about the evangelical preachers:

“They are very persistent sometimes. The first few times I was approached I had to physically walk out of the area be like, ‘Hey, I don’t want to talk to you.’ I want to treat them with respect, and they should [treat me with respect] as well.”

Harmon shared that one group of evangelists regularly stands in VCU’s Compass — the area between the James Branch Cabell Library and the Shafer Court Dining Center — shouting at students using a megaphone and holding up a sign listing groups of people who are “going to hell.”

He also says some evangelists will follow students around VCU’s Compass area and ask them about their beliefs. That's why some students avoid VCU’s Compass area.

Harmon added:

“It feels intimidating as I am both gay and transgender. I used to be Christian, growing up inside the church before coming out. I have so much religious trauma. Being randomly approached in the first place is terrifying because you never know what people might say or do.”

Grace Bible Church and VCU

Jack Dove, Grace Bible Church’s coordinator of VCU’s evangelistic outreach said VCU has been friendly to Grace Bible Church and more accepting of having their evangelists on campus in recent years. He says the preachers go on campus because they have a right to be there because of freedom of speech.

VCU’s Dean of Student Affairs Reuban Rodriguez said if students feel unsafe for any reason on campus, they can call his office, the student commons, or VCU PD’s emergency number.