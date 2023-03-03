Rep. George Santos is finally under investigation by the House Ethics Committee

George Santos Photo by YouTube Screenshot

The United States House Ethics Committee announced on Thursday, March 2, 2023 that it has finally opened a formal investigation into New York Republican Rep. George Santos.

The 34-year-old U.S. representative for New York's 3rd congressional district has been involved in months of scandal and criticized by the public and people in his own party.

Major things the House Ethics Committee will investigate:

An investigative subcommittee will examine whether Santos "engaged in unlawful activity during his 2022 campaign." The investigation will review whether Santos violated federal conflict of interest laws. The subcommittee will investigate if Santos was truthful on financial disclosure forms. The subcommittee will also investigate the allegation of misconduct from a female who was seeking a job in his office.

Punishments depend on what the House Ethics Committee finds

If the panel finds that Santos committed ethics violations, punishments could range from a reprimand to expulsion from the House of Representatives. Punishments will depend on the severity of Santos' conduct.

Reactions to the investigation

In the midst of the scandal, Santos has said more than once that he plans to serve out his full two-year term. He has admitted to "embellishing" his resume before winning a seat on Long Island last November. He has repeatedly denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Santos' verified Twitter account states that he is fully cooperating with the investigation. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy previously stated that Santos will remain a member in good standing in the GOP caucus until a full investigation is complete.

The House Ethics Committee indicates no comments will be made to the public during the investigation.