Richmond movie theater's new policy says no one under 17 can be admitted after dark

Richmond, Virginia Movieland at Boulevard Square has introduced a new policy. Effective Friday, March 3, 2023, no one under 17 years old is allowed into the movie theater after dark, according to the theater's parent company Bow Tie Cinema. The policy is for all movies regardless of their Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) rating.

Reason for the age-based policy change

The movie theater did not arbitrarily come up with the ruling. Management stated that the policy to ban children and teens under 17 was made “in response to overwhelming requests” from customers.

Bow Tie Management owner and operating partner Joseph Masher said in a statement:

" We’re instituting this policy at the request of our valued patrons, and we are confident that 17 after 7:30 will greatly improve and enhance the movie-going experience for the vast majority of our customers. One of the elements that separates Bow Tie from large chains is our ability to listen and respond quickly to the needs of our patrons. Much like earlier positive changes such as reserved seating, this is another example of the high level of customer service on which we pride ourselves."

The Richmond Bow Tie Cinema, located at 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard is the only one where the new policy is displayed in bold on the theater's website. It reads:

Evening Admission Policy: For all showtimes 7:30 PM and later no one under 17 is admitted. No exceptions. Photo ID required regardless of MPAA rating.

Bow Tie Theaters in other cities have not announced the age-based policy.