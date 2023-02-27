Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Brandy Washington wed in a secret ceremony

Mayor Levar Stoney and his new wife Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, 41, and Brandy Washington, 34, got married on Thursday, February 22, 2023. Axios reported the news and described the occasion as an "under-the-radar marriage" because it wasn't announced until Friday, February 23.

The public found out about the wedding only after the mayor posted a photo of himself and his bride on his Facebook page. That gave the residents of Richmond an opportunity to congratulate the newlyweds and comment on the beautiful wedding photo.

Mayor Levar Stoney

Levar Stoney is the 80th mayor of Richmond, Virginia. Before assuming the position on January 1, 2017, Stoney served as the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia from 2014 through 2016. He was the youngest member of Governor Terry McAuliffe's administration. At 35 years of age, he became Richmond's youngest elected mayor when he was sworn in on December 31, 2016.

Second marriage

This is Mayor Stoney's second marriage. He was married to attorney Kristina Perry for four years from 2012 until 2016. Levar proposed to Brandy Washington, a manager for Altria on February 22, 2022 (2-22-22). It was a special date known as a numeric palindrome because it reads the same forward and backward. Levar got down on one knee at sunset and proposed in Libby Hill Park where he and Brandy first met.

A year and a day after their engagement, Levar and Brandy got married on February 23, 2023 (2-23-23) without publicly announcing their wedding. Axios reported that the couple held a small ceremony in Charleston, South Carolina.