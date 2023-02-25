The FCC received over 100 complaints about Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Even though Super Bowl LVII is in our rearview mirror, people are still talking about the event that was broadcast on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the National Football Conference (NFC) champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38–35.

Reactions to Rihanna's halftime show

Almost 119 million viewers tuned into Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show. That was about six million more viewers than the 113 million who watched the football game, according to statistics. Rihanna's halftime show was the second-most watched halftime show behind Katy Perry’s performance in 2015.

Sports celebrities like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan and former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt gave positive comments about Rihanna's performance. While Rihanna drew a lot of positive reactions, not everyone enjoyed it.

Complaints received by FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received over 100 complaints about the Super Bowl's 13-minute halftime show. Even though that number is just a small fraction of the 119 million viewers who watched Rihanna and her dancers' performance, the FCC has taken notice.

Many of the complaints were that the halftime show was not appropriate for the general audience and for children.

Some complaints:

"We have not lost sight of the fact that the Super Bowl is about a football game. However, this particular halftime show might have been in bad taste for some."

"The halftime show left much to be desired! Whoever makes the decision to book these acts should be fired! Rihanna's music does not represent the entertainment tastes of the majority of football fans."

You can read the entire list of complaints here. The FCC says it does not resolve all individual complaints. However, it does keep a list of all complaints in order to help the agency "keep a pulse on what consumers are experiencing." Also, complaints could lead to investigations of the companies it regulates.



