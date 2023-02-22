Don Lemon returned to 'CNN' after training and was reportedly told he is a strike away from getting fired

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5VCW_0kwHbbiQ00
Don LemonPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

Don Lemon returned to his job at CNN This Morning on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The television co-host, 56, appeared on the show for the first time since last Thursday when he responded to Nikki Haley's comment about being in her prime.

Lemon had a planned day off on Friday. He was absent from the show Monday and Tuesday amid the backlash from his controversial response to Haley's comment. He was in a training session on Tuesday because of his remark.

CNN CEO Chris Licht reportedly described the comments Lemon made were "unacceptable" during an editorial meeting.  He wrote in a memo on Monday that he and Lemon had a frank and meaningful conversation and the anchor "agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn."

Don Lemon's controversial comments

Lemon's controversial comments came during a discussion Thursday with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins about what former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) said in her presidential campaign announcement. She calls for a "mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old." 

Lemon said the "talk about age" makes him uncomfortable and her comments were the "wrong road" to go down. He concluded that the 51-year-old presidential candidate was not "in her prime.

Lemon faced backlash after claiming Haley is not in her "prime" because "when a woman is considered to be in her prime she is in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s." He apologized on Twitter and to his CNN colleagues for his "inartful and irrelevant" remarks.

Lemon offered another apology Wednesday when he returned to work even though he did not address the comment.

He tweeted:  

 "I appreciate the opportunity to be back. To my network, my colleagues, and our incredible audience — I'm sorry. I've heard you, I'm learning from you, and I'm committed to doing better. See you soon."

Lemon's final warning

TMZ reports CNN management informed Lemon that "he's a strike away from getting fired and that "this was his final warning."


# Don Lemon# Nikki Haley# CNN This Morning# age comment# CNN

