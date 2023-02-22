Mother calls daughter a 'race faker' who is 'as white as snow'

Raquel Evita Saraswati Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Raquel Evita Saraswati, a Chief Inclusion Officer at Philadelphia-based Quaker group American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), has been accused of "cultural vulturism" and "faking" her heritage.

Saraswati allegedly told colleagues she is of Latin, South Asian, and Arab descent. However, the 39-year-old diversity officer's own mother claims her daughter is really of English, German, and Italian descent.

Carole Perone told The Intercept:

‘I call her Rachel. I don’t know why she’s doing what she’s doing. I’m as white as the driven snow and so is she. I’m German and British, and her father was Calabrese Italian. She’s chosen to live a lie, and I find that very, very sad."

Perone provided photos of her daughter as a child that show her with a significantly lighter

complexion.

Raquel Saraswati when she was young Photo by YouTube Screenshot

What the AFSC is saying

Saraswati's colleagues have noted the shades of bronzer she applies to her face have become darker over time. Those she works with are worried she is actively undermining the organization and its work.

Oskar Pierre Castro helped hire Saraswati in June 2021. Now he says he feels conned as her ethnicity played a role in her recruitment.

He says:

‘Great, a person of color, a queer person of color, who happens to be a Muslim, it’s a woman, all these things, and someone who seemed to get it."

An AFSC leader said:

"Imagine the trauma of people who confided in her, trusted her, and shared sensitive information about their work and about their lives, thinking that she’s a fellow person of color."

Saraswati has not responded to numerous requests to comment. However, a spokesperson for the AFSC said that Saraswati continues to stand by her identity. The spokesperson also explained that the organization does not require any employee to prove heritage as a condition for employment, or in order to be valued as a member of the team.

What research proves

According to research, Saraswati was born in Paterson, New Jersey, and was sent to boarding school in Troy, New York, where she converted to Islam. She then studied at Simmons University in Boston before marrying her girlfriend Anh Dao Kolbe in 2005.

The Boston Globe reported on her wedding and indicated she was of Arab and Latin descent. Saraswati is now divorced and lives in Pennsylvania. Before her current role, she worked with the American Islamic Forum for Democracy (AIFD).