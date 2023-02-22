A 13-year-old boy died after eating lunch at school

Eating lunch at school Photo by Marcel Heil on Unsplash

The Providence Middle School and the Chesterfield community are in mourning after the death of 13-year-old Josue Chavez Nolasco. The seventh-grade student died three days after he choked while eating lunch at school last week.

Chesterfield Police confirmed a school resource officer and Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel administered aid at the scene.

Josue's parents speak

Josue's mother Karina Nolasco, who speaks Spanish, said through a translator:

"Josue was an innocent boy, very humble, he was very good with people, he took good care of his little sister."

Josue's father Lee Harvey also spoke through a translator. He said:

"We don't have him, we are incomplete. We feel truly incomplete in a way. Empty. All of this has been very hard for us."

Actions the school took

The school's counseling team was available to students and staff after the emergency. Shawn Smith with Chesterfield County Schools shared the following statement that was also shared with parents of the Providence Middle School community.

"I want to share with you that a student required medical attention during lunch today. I would like to commend our students for their behavior during this time, and I hope that you will share with them tonight how proud we are of them."

After Josue's death, Smith submitted another statement.

"I am sad to share that we have learned that a 7th-grade student, Josue Chavez Nolasco, has passed away. His parents shared this with us today and asked that I share this with you. We will keep the family in our thoughts during this difficult time. If this is a discussion that you would like to have with your child in your home tonight, we want to be supportive of the conversation as you talk with your child to reassure and support them as part of the grieving process."