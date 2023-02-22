Jennifer McClellan becomes the first Black woman elected to represent Virginia in Congress

Jennifer McClellan Photo by YouTube Screenshot

The seat of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin was left vacant when he died from cancer shortly after he won re-election in November 2022. McEachin had served as the U.S. representative for Virginia's 4th Congressional District from 2017 until his death on November 28, 2022. He was a beloved leader in Virginia.

A special election for the 4th Congressional District was held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Democrat Jennifer McClellan was projected to fill the open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. McClellan received 80,947 votes (74.1%) while her opponent Republican Leon Benjamin received only 28,241 (25.9%).

McClellan's win

McClellan made history as the first Black woman elected to represent Virginia in Congress. After she is sworn in, she will join 29 other Black women in the House. There are no Black women in the Senate.

McClellan served 11 years in the House of Delegates and served as the Virginia state senator from the 9th district since 2017. The 50-year-old attorney was heavily favored to win in the reliably blue district. President Joe Biden won 67.1% of the vote in 2020, and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the House race as Solid Democrat.

President Biden called McClellan Tuesday night while she was heading to her win. The White House says Biden looks forward to working with the Congresswoman-elect.

McClellan's said in her victory speech:

“We will make this commonwealth and this country a better place for everyone. I am ready to get to work.”

She also said:

“It still blows my mind that we’re having firsts in 2023. My ancestors fought really hard to have a seat at that table, and now not only will I have a seat at the table in Congress; I’ll be able to bring that policymaking table into communities that never really had a voice before. I feel a responsibility to ensure I’m not the last.”

Benjamin's loss

Jennifer McClellan and Leon Benjamin Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Republican Leon Benjamin lost after his third try for the position. McEachin defeated him twice. That proves "the third time is not always a charm." Benjamin, a Black pastor and Navy veteran had painted himself as an advocate for religious freedom and an anti-abortion candidate opposed to teaching critical race theory in classrooms.

Last month, Benjamin faced backlash over a Facebook post from 2011 in which he promoted New Life Harvest Church located in Richmond, Virginia where he is a pastor. He urged people to bring their “sick, disease, gay, homosexual, lesbian, transvestite, bipolar, alcoholic, drug addiction friends and love ones.”

Throughout his campaign, he frustrated voters by spamming them with text messages and personal Facebook posts asking for their votes.