Kelly Ripa is getting a new co-host when Ryan Seacrest leaves 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in the spring

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Photo by YouTube Screenshot

When Ryan Seacrest signed on to be Kelly Ripa's co-host in 2017, it was understood that he would have the assignment for only a few years. Ryan was Kelly's co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan for six years in New York. He will leave the show in the spring of 2023 because of the travel schedule for his other obligations.

Ryan is the host of American Idol in Los Angeles, has a radio show on KIIS-FM, and is the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve. Ryan said he is also opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country this summer.

Ryan said even though he will guest-host on select occasions after leaving the talk show. Kelly's new co-host has already been announced.

Kelly Ripa's new co-host

It took a long time for Kelly Ripa's former co-hosts to be announced. However, Kelly's new co-host is none other than Mark Consuelos, her own husband. Kelly says she is replacing her work husband with her real husband.

Mark and Kelly have worked together before. They met in 1995 while working on the soap opera All My Children. The two eloped on May 1, 1996.

Mark is already part of Live with Kelly and Ryan's family because he has been the guest host on many occasions. Now he will be the permanent host when the show rebrands as Live With Kelly and Mark.

Mark and Ryan chatted on the show

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Longtime host Kelly Ripa welcomed her real husband to chat with her work husband on Friday, February 17, 2023. Kelly's work husband expressed his views about Mark replacing him.

"I do want to say, you're a brother to me, you're a family member to me. I've become so close with both of you, The three of us sat — before I moved out here — and had real conversations about doing this for a few years. It ended up being longer than I thought, and I couldn't be happier to see you come in and be next to your wife, who we both know is the most amazing human being on the planet."

Mark didn't hesitate to echo the sentiment. He celebrated Ryan for not only joining his wife's professional circle but also integrating with their family. What Mark said brought Ryan to tears.

"I couldn't think of a better person to sit next to my wife for the past six years. You're a true friend. You're a brother. You're generous to my wife, to my whole family. I got to meet your family. I love your parents, your niece, your sister, your brother-in-law."

Ryan's farewell statement

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people, and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It's been a memorable ride, and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."