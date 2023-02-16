Damar Hamlin receives backlash for wearing a blasphemous jacket to the Super Bowl

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZOqq_0kovpd7200
Back of Damar Hamlin's jacketPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

During a Monday Night Football game on January 2, 2023, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillation (AED) were quickly administered before he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

People all over the world prayed that the 24-year-old American football safety for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL) would make a speedy recovery. It was a miracle that Hamlin quickly showed notable signs of improvement. He was transferred to a Buffalo hospital, and nine days after the incident, he was discharged to rehabilitate at home.

Hamlin has not returned to playing football with his team yet, but he was seen at Super Bowl LVII on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. His fans were glad to see him up and about. However, the jacket he wore sparked backlash for the young man.

The blasphemous jacket

The jacket was offensive to many Christians because of a picture on the back of the jacket (shown above). It was a large photo of a cross with a cartoon character stretched out on the cross that should have been reserved for Jesus who died for the sins of the world. After all, it was Jesus the Son of God who died on the cross and who saved Damar and not the cartoon character. Now the Christian community is offended and also baffled about the message Damar was sending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tE3KZ_0kovpd7200
Front of Damar Hamlin's JacketPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

Social media speaks

Many believe the jacket blasphemed Jesus and mocked the crucifixion. People are speaking out about the jacket on social media.

NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who was furious after seeing Damar‘s jacket at the Super Bowl, said he has now personally reached out to the athlete to express his thoughts. Peterson first condemned Hamlin on Sunday, taking issue with his jacket because it featured a crucifix with an altered Jesus head.

Peterson wrote, “Blasphemy!!” on social media in response to the jacket, according to TMZ. Then Peterson was accused of judging Damar. So Peterson spoke directly with Hamlin.

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot of people, young and old, looking up to you, and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua.”

Peterson shared on social media that he and Damar did talk about the jacket.

“So I spoke with @d.ham3, and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention. However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.”

Peterson concluded that he has respect for the Buffalo Bills' safety, but he’s still angry about the jacket.

One person posted on Twitter:

"Our prayers may have saved his life but not his soul."

One person said the jacket was baffling because Hamlin had been talking about God since his recovery began.

In Damar Hamlin's defense

While Damar has been receiving a lot of backlash, there has also been some support for him on social media.

One person suggested Hamlin might not have meant to mock Christ and that perhaps a child did the drawings. Others said the Christian community was being too judgmental of Hamlin.

Damar speaks about his jacket

Damar Hamlin wrote on his Twitter account:

"I meant no religious disrespect for wearing the jacket. After talking with my parents, I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect anyone. The coat is abstract to me."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Damar Hamlin# Super Bowl# blasphemous jacket# Buffalo Bills# cartoon character on cross

Comments / 6

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
11K followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Ettrick, VA

Virginia State University marching band appears on NBC's ‘The Today Show’

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of NBC's The Today Showon Tuesday, February 21, 2023, according to WWBT, a local television network.

Read full story
1 comments

New York Rep. George Santos has at least seven formal complaints issued against him

Even though Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has at least seven formal complaints against him, he says he is not resigning. Lawmakers in both parties have called for him to resign, but the 34-year-old congressman remains intent on representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District. In fact, he said he thinks he can win a second term. He will announce his intentions to run again by March 14, 2023.

Read full story
36 comments

Former Kroger employees are asked to return with better salaries and benefits

Usually, when people quit their jobs, they are gone for good. However, that is not the case with former Kroger employees who left the company. The large grocery chain isn't too proud to send text messages and emails asking former employees to return. To sweeten the pot, former employees are offered higher salaries and better benefits.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

The After School Satan Club at a Virginia elementary school held its first meeting

While some parents are outraged about the After School Satan Club meeting at a Virginia elementary school, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia calls it "a victory for free speech and religious liberty."

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia offers a service for those with past due utility bills

Overdue utility billsPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. Richmond, Virginia has launched a service for customers with past due utility bills, according to an announcement made onWRIC, a local television station. The new service went into effect on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the same day the announcement was made.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US PresidentPhoto byLibrary of CongressonUnsplash. Former President Jimmy Carter volunteered to forego further medical treatment. The 98-year-old Georgia resident decided to spend the rest of his days at home under hospice care. The announcement came on Saturday, February 18, as the nation plans to celebrate Presidents' Day on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Amy Robach moves into a gorgeous penthouse apartment after losing her job at 'GMA3'

Co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were let go from their jobs at GMA3: What You Need to Know after the news came out that they were dating. Amy was already in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, Andrew Shue. Their $5.2 million West Village house was sold in November 2022.

Read full story
31 comments

Kelly Ripa is getting a new co-host when Ryan Seacrest leaves 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in the spring

Kelly Ripa and Ryan SeacrestPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. When Ryan Seacrest signed on to be Kelly Ripa's co-host in 2017, it was understood that he would have the assignment for only a few years. Ryan was Kelly's co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan for six years in New York. He will leave the show in the spring of 2023 because of the travel schedule for his other obligations.

Read full story
2 comments

Wendy Williams' fans are concerned about her health after she made a rare appearance

Wendy Williams rare appearancePhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Former talk show host Wendy Williams is much different than she used to be when she sat in her purple chair and dished on what other celebrities were doing. Now she is the one making the news.

Read full story
86 comments

CBS is some viewers' favorite television network

CBS used to stand for its legal name Columbia Broadcasting System. Today, CBS is the shortened name for CBS Broadcasting Inc. CBS is an American commercial broadcast television and radio network serving as the flagship property of the CBS Entertainment Group division of Paramount Global.

Read full story

ABC is some viewers' favorite television network

The American Broadcasting Company(ABC) is an American commercial broadcast television network. It is the flagship property of the Disney Entertainment division of The Walt Disney Company. The network is headquartered in Burbank, California and in New York City.

Read full story
2 comments

NBC is some viewers' favorite television network

NBC (1926) NBC is sometimes referred to as the "Peacock Network" because of its stylized peacock logo that was introduced in 1956 to promote the company's innovations in early color broadcasting.

Read full story

Pamela Anderson reveals what she did to protect her sons when they were young

Pamela Anderson was married six times, but she has only two sons from her first husband Tommy Lee. Brandon is now 26, and Dylan is 25. The 55-year-old actress recently revealed on The Drew Barrymore Showhow she protected her sons throughout her very public career.

Read full story
Henrico County, VA

Henrico, Virginia school alumnus nominated for Oscar

WRIC news network in Richmond, Virginia reported that a graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School located in Henrico County has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Read full story
1 comments

World's second-largest cruise ship spends $1 million a week on groceries

Symphony of the Seas is owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International. The cruise ship was the largest cruise ship in the world when it was built in 2018. Now, it comes in second to its sister ship, Wonder of the Seas which was built in February 2022.

Read full story
7 comments

Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year

Valentine's DayPhoto byClem OnojeghuoonUnsplash. While Valentine's Day is always celebrated on February 14 in most countries, it is not a public holiday. Post offices, banks, government offices, schools, and other organizations are not closed if February 14 is a weekday.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia judge ordered a woman to stop breastfeeding her baby to accommodate the father's visitation schedule

According to The Washington Post, a court in Virginia ordered a woman to stop breastfeeding her six-month-old daughter so the child's father can keep her on his visitation days.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia elected officials' responses to President Biden's State of the Union Address

President Biden's State of the Union AddressPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. President Joe Biden gave his third State of the Union Address Tuesday night, February 7, 2023. Virginia elected officials responded to what President Biden said. Their responses to the speech were reported by WRIC, a local television station in Richmond, Virginia.

Read full story
1 comments

Amy Robach reportedly got a better deal than T.J. Holmes when they were let go from ABC

TJ Holmes and Amy RobachPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. After eight weeks of waiting to see what their fate would be, former co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know, Amy Robach and TJ Homes found out ABC was cutting ties with them. Insiders reported that both received a nice severance package, but no one knows exactly how much each one of them got. However, it does stand to reason that Robach's settlement would be greater than Holmes' package.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy