Damar Hamlin receives backlash for wearing a blasphemous jacket to the Super Bowl

Back of Damar Hamlin's jacket Photo by YouTube Screenshot

During a Monday Night Football game on January 2, 2023, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillation (AED) were quickly administered before he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

People all over the world prayed that the 24-year-old American football safety for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL) would make a speedy recovery. It was a miracle that Hamlin quickly showed notable signs of improvement. He was transferred to a Buffalo hospital, and nine days after the incident, he was discharged to rehabilitate at home.

Hamlin has not returned to playing football with his team yet, but he was seen at Super Bowl LVII on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. His fans were glad to see him up and about. However, the jacket he wore sparked backlash for the young man.

The blasphemous jacket

The jacket was offensive to many Christians because of a picture on the back of the jacket (shown above). It was a large photo of a cross with a cartoon character stretched out on the cross that should have been reserved for Jesus who died for the sins of the world. After all, it was Jesus the Son of God who died on the cross and who saved Damar and not the cartoon character. Now the Christian community is offended and also baffled about the message Damar was sending.

Front of Damar Hamlin's Jacket Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Social media speaks

Many believe the jacket blasphemed Jesus and mocked the crucifixion. People are speaking out about the jacket on social media.

NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who was furious after seeing Damar‘s jacket at the Super Bowl, said he has now personally reached out to the athlete to express his thoughts. Peterson first condemned Hamlin on Sunday, taking issue with his jacket because it featured a crucifix with an altered Jesus head.

Peterson wrote, “Blasphemy!!” on social media in response to the jacket, according to TMZ. Then Peterson was accused of judging Damar. So Peterson spoke directly with Hamlin.

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot of people, young and old, looking up to you, and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua.”

Peterson shared on social media that he and Damar did talk about the jacket.

“So I spoke with @d.ham3, and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention. However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.”

Peterson concluded that he has respect for the Buffalo Bills' safety, but he’s still angry about the jacket.

One person posted on Twitter:

"Our prayers may have saved his life but not his soul."

One person said the jacket was baffling because Hamlin had been talking about God since his recovery began.

In Damar Hamlin's defense

While Damar has been receiving a lot of backlash, there has also been some support for him on social media.

One person suggested Hamlin might not have meant to mock Christ and that perhaps a child did the drawings. Others said the Christian community was being too judgmental of Hamlin.

Damar speaks about his jacket

Damar Hamlin wrote on his Twitter account:

"I meant no religious disrespect for wearing the jacket. After talking with my parents, I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect anyone. The coat is abstract to me."