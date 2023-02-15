CBS is some viewers' favorite television network

CBS network logo Photo by YouTube Screenshot

CBS used to stand for its legal name Columbia Broadcasting System. Today, CBS is the shortened name for CBS Broadcasting Inc. CBS is an American commercial broadcast television and radio network serving as the flagship property of the CBS Entertainment Group division of Paramount Global.

Its headquarters are at the CBS Building in New York Center and the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, California. It is sometimes referred to as the Eye Network in reference to the company's trademark symbol which has been used since 1951.

CBS was founded and launched on the radio 95 years ago on September 18, 1927. It did not appear on television until July 1, 1941. Over the years, CBS has had six owners.

Independent (1927-1995) Paramount Pictures (1929-1932) Westinghouse Electric Corporation (1995-1997) CBS Corporation (1997--2000, and 2005-2019) Viacom (2000-2005) Paramount Global (2019-present)

The television network has over 240 owned-and-operated and affiliated television stations throughout the United States. As of 2013, CBS provides 87+1⁄2 hours of regularly scheduled network programming each week.

CBS in the morning

CBS News programming includes CBS Mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. on weekdays and CBS Saturday Morning in the same time period on Saturdays.

CBS daytime schedule

CBS's daytime schedule is the longest among the major networks at 4+1⁄2 hours. The network provides daytime programming from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. That time period includes The Talk, The Price is Right, Let's Make a Deal, and soap operas: The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

CBS nightly schedule

Nightly editions include CBS Evening News, the Sunday political talk show Face the Nation, and the news magazines 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. On weeknights, CBS airs the talk shows The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

CBS sports

CBS Sports programming is provided most weekend afternoons. In addition to rights to sports events from major sports organizations such as the NFL, PGA, and NCAA. CBS broadcasts the CBS Sports Spectacular. The network has televised the most Super Bowl games than any other network.

CBS specials

CBS has aired the following awards programs: