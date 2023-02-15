ABC is some viewers' favorite television network

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gs67Z_0koPn3qF00
abc tv logoPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) is an American commercial broadcast television network. It is the flagship property of the Disney Entertainment division of The Walt Disney Company. The network is headquartered in Burbank, California and in New York City.

ABC was founded 79 years ago on May 15, 1943. It was launched first on the radio on October 12, 1943, and on television on April 18, 1948. ABC reduced its broadcasting operations almost exclusively to television in 2007. It is the fifth-oldest major broadcasting network in the world and the youngest of the American Big Three television networks which also include CBS and NBC. The network is sometimes referred to as the Alphabet Network because the letters represent the first three letters in the order of the English alphabet.

ABC has eight owned-and-operated and more than 230 affiliated television stations throughout the United States and its territories. The ABC television network provides 89 hours of regularly scheduled network programming each week.

ABC in the morning

People wake up to view early morning news programs such as World News Now and America This Morning. Good Morning America airs from 7 to 9 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays (along with one-hour Sunday editions).

ABC daytime schedule

ABC's daytime programming is provided from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring the talk-lifestyle shows The View and GMA3: What You Need to Know, and many soap operas that both women and men enjoy.

ABC nightly schedule

ABC offers 22 hours of prime-time programming to affiliated stations from 8 to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 to 11:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Nightly editions include ABC World News Tonight, the Sunday political talk show This Week, and the late-night news magazine Nightline. Late nights feature the weeknight talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC sports

Sports programming is provided on occasion, primarily on weekend afternoons. Viewers expect to see Saturday night and Sunday afternoon games, weekend playoff games, and all games of the NBA Finals. During college football season, ABC typically carries an afternoon doubleheader on Saturdays, along with the primetime Saturday Night Football.

ABC specials

ABC currently has the broadcast rights to the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, American Music Awards, and the Country Music Association Awards.

Since 1974, ABC has generally aired Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from New York's Times Square.

ABC is among the broadcasters of the Tournament of Roses Parade even though the Rose Bowl Game now airs exclusively on ESPN as a College Football Playoff.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ABC# American Broadcasting Company# Good Morning America# The View# The Big Three

Comments / 2

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
11K followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Ettrick, VA

Virginia State University marching band appears on NBC's ‘The Today Show’

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band will be on the 10 a.m. hour of NBC's The Today Showon Tuesday, February 21, 2023, according to WWBT, a local television network.

Read full story
1 comments

New York Rep. George Santos has at least seven formal complaints issued against him

Even though Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has at least seven formal complaints against him, he says he is not resigning. Lawmakers in both parties have called for him to resign, but the 34-year-old congressman remains intent on representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District. In fact, he said he thinks he can win a second term. He will announce his intentions to run again by March 14, 2023.

Read full story
36 comments

Former Kroger employees are asked to return with better salaries and benefits

Usually, when people quit their jobs, they are gone for good. However, that is not the case with former Kroger employees who left the company. The large grocery chain isn't too proud to send text messages and emails asking former employees to return. To sweeten the pot, former employees are offered higher salaries and better benefits.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

The After School Satan Club at a Virginia elementary school held its first meeting

While some parents are outraged about the After School Satan Club meeting at a Virginia elementary school, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia calls it "a victory for free speech and religious liberty."

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia offers a service for those with past due utility bills

Overdue utility billsPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. Richmond, Virginia has launched a service for customers with past due utility bills, according to an announcement made onWRIC, a local television station. The new service went into effect on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the same day the announcement was made.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US PresidentPhoto byLibrary of CongressonUnsplash. Former President Jimmy Carter volunteered to forego further medical treatment. The 98-year-old Georgia resident decided to spend the rest of his days at home under hospice care. The announcement came on Saturday, February 18, as the nation plans to celebrate Presidents' Day on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Amy Robach moves into a gorgeous penthouse apartment after losing her job at 'GMA3'

Co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were let go from their jobs at GMA3: What You Need to Know after the news came out that they were dating. Amy was already in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, Andrew Shue. Their $5.2 million West Village house was sold in November 2022.

Read full story
31 comments

Kelly Ripa is getting a new co-host when Ryan Seacrest leaves 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in the spring

Kelly Ripa and Ryan SeacrestPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. When Ryan Seacrest signed on to be Kelly Ripa's co-host in 2017, it was understood that he would have the assignment for only a few years. Ryan was Kelly's co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan for six years in New York. He will leave the show in the spring of 2023 because of the travel schedule for his other obligations.

Read full story
2 comments

Wendy Williams' fans are concerned about her health after she made a rare appearance

Wendy Williams rare appearancePhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Former talk show host Wendy Williams is much different than she used to be when she sat in her purple chair and dished on what other celebrities were doing. Now she is the one making the news.

Read full story
86 comments

Damar Hamlin receives backlash for wearing a blasphemous jacket to the Super Bowl

Back of Damar Hamlin's jacketPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. During a Monday Night Football game on January 2, 2023, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillation (AED) were quickly administered before he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Read full story
6 comments

CBS is some viewers' favorite television network

CBS used to stand for its legal name Columbia Broadcasting System. Today, CBS is the shortened name for CBS Broadcasting Inc. CBS is an American commercial broadcast television and radio network serving as the flagship property of the CBS Entertainment Group division of Paramount Global.

Read full story

NBC is some viewers' favorite television network

NBC (1926) NBC is sometimes referred to as the "Peacock Network" because of its stylized peacock logo that was introduced in 1956 to promote the company's innovations in early color broadcasting.

Read full story

Pamela Anderson reveals what she did to protect her sons when they were young

Pamela Anderson was married six times, but she has only two sons from her first husband Tommy Lee. Brandon is now 26, and Dylan is 25. The 55-year-old actress recently revealed on The Drew Barrymore Showhow she protected her sons throughout her very public career.

Read full story
Henrico County, VA

Henrico, Virginia school alumnus nominated for Oscar

WRIC news network in Richmond, Virginia reported that a graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School located in Henrico County has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Read full story
1 comments

World's second-largest cruise ship spends $1 million a week on groceries

Symphony of the Seas is owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International. The cruise ship was the largest cruise ship in the world when it was built in 2018. Now, it comes in second to its sister ship, Wonder of the Seas which was built in February 2022.

Read full story
7 comments

Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year

Valentine's DayPhoto byClem OnojeghuoonUnsplash. While Valentine's Day is always celebrated on February 14 in most countries, it is not a public holiday. Post offices, banks, government offices, schools, and other organizations are not closed if February 14 is a weekday.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia judge ordered a woman to stop breastfeeding her baby to accommodate the father's visitation schedule

According to The Washington Post, a court in Virginia ordered a woman to stop breastfeeding her six-month-old daughter so the child's father can keep her on his visitation days.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia elected officials' responses to President Biden's State of the Union Address

President Biden's State of the Union AddressPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. President Joe Biden gave his third State of the Union Address Tuesday night, February 7, 2023. Virginia elected officials responded to what President Biden said. Their responses to the speech were reported by WRIC, a local television station in Richmond, Virginia.

Read full story
1 comments

Amy Robach reportedly got a better deal than T.J. Holmes when they were let go from ABC

TJ Holmes and Amy RobachPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. After eight weeks of waiting to see what their fate would be, former co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know, Amy Robach and TJ Homes found out ABC was cutting ties with them. Insiders reported that both received a nice severance package, but no one knows exactly how much each one of them got. However, it does stand to reason that Robach's settlement would be greater than Holmes' package.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy