ABC is some viewers' favorite television network

The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) is an American commercial broadcast television network. It is the flagship property of the Disney Entertainment division of The Walt Disney Company. The network is headquartered in Burbank, California and in New York City.

ABC was founded 79 years ago on May 15, 1943. It was launched first on the radio on October 12, 1943, and on television on April 18, 1948. ABC reduced its broadcasting operations almost exclusively to television in 2007. It is the fifth-oldest major broadcasting network in the world and the youngest of the American Big Three television networks which also include CBS and NBC. The network is sometimes referred to as the Alphabet Network because the letters represent the first three letters in the order of the English alphabet.

ABC has eight owned-and-operated and more than 230 affiliated television stations throughout the United States and its territories. The ABC television network provides 89 hours of regularly scheduled network programming each week.

ABC in the morning

People wake up to view early morning news programs such as World News Now and America This Morning. Good Morning America airs from 7 to 9 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays (along with one-hour Sunday editions).

ABC daytime schedule

ABC's daytime programming is provided from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring the talk-lifestyle shows The View and GMA3: What You Need to Know, and many soap operas that both women and men enjoy.

ABC nightly schedule

ABC offers 22 hours of prime-time programming to affiliated stations from 8 to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 to 11:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Nightly editions include ABC World News Tonight, the Sunday political talk show This Week, and the late-night news magazine Nightline. Late nights feature the weeknight talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC sports

Sports programming is provided on occasion, primarily on weekend afternoons. Viewers expect to see Saturday night and Sunday afternoon games, weekend playoff games, and all games of the NBA Finals. During college football season, ABC typically carries an afternoon doubleheader on Saturdays, along with the primetime Saturday Night Football.

ABC specials

ABC currently has the broadcast rights to the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, American Music Awards, and the Country Music Association Awards.

Since 1974, ABC has generally aired Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from New York's Times Square.

ABC is among the broadcasters of the Tournament of Roses Parade even though the Rose Bowl Game now airs exclusively on ESPN as a College Football Playoff.