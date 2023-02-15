NBC is some viewers' favorite television network

NBC logo Photo by YouTube Screenshoot

The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) is an American commercial broadcast television network. Its headquarters are located in New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

NBC is the oldest of the traditional "Big Three":

NBC (1926) CBS (1927) ABC (1943)

NBC is sometimes referred to as the "Peacock Network" because of its stylized peacock logo that was introduced in 1956 to promote the company's innovations in early color broadcasting.

NBC has twelve owned-and-operated stations and nearly 223 affiliates throughout the United States and its territories.

The network is the home broadcaster of some of the longest-running television series in American history:

NBC provides 87 hours of regularly scheduled network programming each week. The network provides 22 hours of prime-time programming to affiliated stations Mondays through Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

NBC in the morning

NBC News programming includes the morning news/interview program Today from 7:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays.

NBC daytime schedule

NBC has aired a variety of soap operas in its daytime schedule over the years. However, Days of Our Lives (1965–2022) was the last soap opera on the network. It was moved to the Peacock streaming service. Currently, the network only offers NBC News Daily on its afternoon schedule from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays. NBC affiliates use the rest of the afternoon for syndicated or local programming.

NBC nightly schedule

NBC's nightly schedule includes NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, and Dateline NBC on Friday nights. Late nights feature the weeknight talk shows The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers. On Saturdays, viewers can watch Saturday Night Live.

NBC sports programming

NBC airs live sports programming on weekends at any time between 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. but most commonly between 12 noon and 6 p.m. NBC has also held the American broadcasting rights to the Summer Olympic Games since 1988 and the rights to the Winter Olympic Games since 2002.

NBC specials

NBC holds the broadcast rights to the Golden Globe Awards and the Emmy Awards. Since 1953, NBC holds rights to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and has served as the official U.S. broadcaster of it. In 2007, NBC acquired the rights to the National Dog Show, which airs following Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade each year.