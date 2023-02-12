Pamela Anderson reveals what she did to protect her sons when they were young

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkFEN_0kl8MQzj00
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson was married six times, but she has only two sons from her first husband Tommy Lee. Brandon is now 26, and Dylan is 25. The 55-year-old actress recently revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show how she protected her sons throughout her very public career.

One very interesting thing that Pamela shared is what she did to protect her young boys when they were attending school. At the time, they had no idea what their celebrity mother was doing to keep them safe.

The interview

During the conversation, shared by People, Drew Barrymore acknowledged that everything changed for her after having her children. As a parent, Anderson agreed with her.

Pamela responded:

“Well, the things you won’t do for yourself, you do for your kids.”

Drew said she had to make sure her children were protected in ways that she never was when growing up. That opened the door for the Baywatch star to reveal the precaution she took to make sure her own children were safe.

Precaution Pamela Anderson took

Anderson's sons didn’t know that one of their assistant PE instructors was really their own personal security guard who had been hired by their mother for the sole purpose of protecting them.

Anderson confessed:

“My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school. I hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there because people were trying to take them off the schoolyard.”

She kept the identity of the security guard a secret from her sons because she wanted them to have a normal life while being protected at the same time.

Pamela explained:

“I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them, and I was not going to take that chance."

The Charlie’s Angels star released her memoir Love, Pamela on January 31, 2023. She described her sons as “miracles considering their gene pool.”

