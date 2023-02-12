Henrico, Virginia school alumnus nominated for Oscar

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0k8T_0kkzDXTc00
Dean Fleischer CampPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

WRIC news network in Richmond, Virginia reported that a graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School located in Henrico County has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Dean Fleischer Camp is one of the co-creators of the 2021 animated film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. He is credited with writing, directing, producing, editing, and starring in his first feature film. Jenny Slate is the other co-director, writer, and star. They worked for seven years with their team to produce an original YouTube project for all to enjoy and learn from.

About Marchel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is about having incredible resilience. His enduring spirit exemplifies many principles aligning with the science of human resilience for people to draw upon. His character shows that risks are worth taking to build resilience.

Marcel practices modern brain science by naming his feelings to help him develop emotional granularity.

The Henrico County Public School graduate expects viewers to gain four important things from watching his film.

1. Risks are worth taking to build resilience.

Viewers can see in the movie that Marcel envisions possible ways to reunite with his lost family. He is fearful that it may lead to further strife, but he eventually builds the courage to initiate his plan, which turns out to be a risk well worth taking.

2. Relationships are vital protective factors for well-being.

Marcel has a deep connection to his grandmother Nana Connie. His relationship with her aligns with the research he was doing. That relationship helped Marcel find the courage to stay determined to reunite with his entire family.

3. Naming emotional experiences is powerful.

Marcel did not shy away from the emotions he experienced. He named them. He embraced them. He also expressed them courageously. Throughout the film, he is seen expressing grief as well as joy.

This teaches us that we develop emotional data by naming our emotions. It is a way to cultivate important behavior that leads to resilience.

4. Perseverance pays off.

Marcel maintained hope and remained brave as he navigated through insurmountable experiences. His courage helped him use creative ways to unite with his beloved family and community.

Watch the trailer for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and learn from it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dean Fleischer Camp# animated film# Marcel the Shell with Shoes On# Oscar nomination# Henrico County School

Comments / 1

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
11K followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Damar Hamlin receives backlash for wearing a blasphemous jacket to the Super Bowl

Back of Damar Hamlin's jacketPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. During a Monday Night Football game on January 2, 2023, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillation (AED) were quickly administered before he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Read full story
2 comments

CBS is some viewers' favorite television network

CBS used to stand for its legal name Columbia Broadcasting System. Today, CBS is the shortened name for CBS Broadcasting Inc. CBS is an American commercial broadcast television and radio network serving as the flagship property of the CBS Entertainment Group division of Paramount Global.

Read full story

ABC is some viewers' favorite television network

The American Broadcasting Company(ABC) is an American commercial broadcast television network. It is the flagship property of the Disney Entertainment division of The Walt Disney Company. The network is headquartered in Burbank, California and in New York City.

Read full story
2 comments

NBC is some viewers' favorite television network

NBC (1926) NBC is sometimes referred to as the "Peacock Network" because of its stylized peacock logo that was introduced in 1956 to promote the company's innovations in early color broadcasting.

Read full story

Pamela Anderson reveals what she did to protect her sons when they were young

Pamela Anderson was married six times, but she has only two sons from her first husband Tommy Lee. Brandon is now 26, and Dylan is 25. The 55-year-old actress recently revealed on The Drew Barrymore Showhow she protected her sons throughout her very public career.

Read full story

World's second-largest cruise ship spends $1 million a week on groceries

Symphony of the Seas is owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International. The cruise ship was the largest cruise ship in the world when it was built in 2018. Now, it comes in second to its sister ship, Wonder of the Seas which was built in February 2022.

Read full story
7 comments

Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year

Valentine's DayPhoto byClem OnojeghuoonUnsplash. While Valentine's Day is always celebrated on February 14 in most countries, it is not a public holiday. Post offices, banks, government offices, schools, and other organizations are not closed if February 14 is a weekday.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia judge ordered a woman to stop breastfeeding her baby to accommodate the father's visitation schedule

According to The Washington Post, a court in Virginia ordered a woman to stop breastfeeding her six-month-old daughter so the child's father can keep her on his visitation days.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia elected officials' responses to President Biden's State of the Union Address

President Biden's State of the Union AddressPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. President Joe Biden gave his third State of the Union Address Tuesday night, February 7, 2023. Virginia elected officials responded to what President Biden said. Their responses to the speech were reported by WRIC, a local television station in Richmond, Virginia.

Read full story
1 comments

Amy Robach reportedly got a better deal than T.J. Holmes when they were let go from ABC

TJ Holmes and Amy RobachPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. After eight weeks of waiting to see what their fate would be, former co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know, Amy Robach and TJ Homes found out ABC was cutting ties with them. Insiders reported that both received a nice severance package, but no one knows exactly how much each one of them got. However, it does stand to reason that Robach's settlement would be greater than Holmes' package.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

Solitary confinement in Virginia prisons might become a thing of the past

Virginia prisons, like others in the United States, use solitary confinement as a practice for punishing inmates for bad behavior. There has been continued scrutiny of the cruelty of extended solitary confinement. Therefore, Virginia lawmakers have proposed for that practice to be stopped or modified, according to WTOP NEWS.

Read full story
2 comments

Judge denied Kevin Hunter's demands for ex-wife Wendy Williams to resume paying him alimony and attorney fees

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' ex-husbandPhoto byYouTube Screenshoot. RadarOnline.com confirms that a New Jersey judge had denied Kevin Hunter's demands. The former executive producer of The Wendy Williams Showhad filed for his ex-wife Wendy Williams to resume alimony payments.

Read full story
168 comments

AMC Theatre ticket prices will change based on seat location

If you go to see a movie in the future at AMC Theatres, you will have to pay a different price than in the past. That is because the largest movie chain in the world is changing the way it charges for seats based on where they are located in the theater.

Read full story
2 comments
Harrisburg, PA

9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high school

David Balogun, 9-year-old college studentPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Good Morning America was delighted to share a story on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 about a 9-year-old boy who has graduated from high school and is now attending college.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl

Brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce both played football in college at the University of Cincinnati. They will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Read full story

Actress Valerie Bertinelli speaks about healing after divorce

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is speaking out about healing after divorcing her second husband. However, her fans are concerned about her well-being. Even though she says she is healing, she seems to be sad and deeply depressed.

Read full story
10 comments

Republicans demand Joe Biden and Kamala Harris resign for delaying to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon

On January 28, 2023, a Chinese balloon entered American airspace over Alaska. The Chinese government said the balloon was a civilian airship used for meteorological research which had deviated from its course because of the wind.

Read full story
325 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for dating

Scene from Richmond, VirginiaPhoto byDerrick BrooksonUnsplash. The slogan, "Virginia is for Lovers" has been popular since 1969. What people might not know is that Richmond, Virginia has been ranked the best city for dating, according to a new survey. Perhaps that's because of the number of single men and women who live there.

Read full story
9 comments
Richmond, VA

A dog found starving in Richmond, Virginia

According to WWBT, a local television station, a dog was found starving in Richmond, Virginia. Now Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for help to find out who is responsible for the dog starving with her puppy.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy