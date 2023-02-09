Solitary confinement in Virginia prisons might become a thing of the past

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2477Ge_0kh9udEZ00
solidary confirmentPhoto byTim HüfneronUnsplash

Virginia prisons, like others in the United States, use solitary confinement as a practice for punishing inmates for bad behavior. There has been continued scrutiny of the cruelty of extended solitary confinement. Therefore, Virginia lawmakers have proposed for that practice to be stopped or modified, according to WTOP NEWS.

Alternative instead of solitary confinement

Under the proposed bills, inmates could only be placed in “restorative housing” under certain conditions. For example, inmates could request this service for their own protection and for the protection of other inmates. The prison could recommend it if an inmate's behavior threatens the orderly operation of the prison. During the restorative housing period, inmates can spend at least four hours per day outside of their cells.

Bills for bans on current solitary confinement

HB 2487, co-sponsored by Del. Glenn Davis, Jr., a Republican from Virginia Beach and House Minority Leader Don Scott, a Democrat from Portsmouth, is headed to the state senate.

SB 887, sponsored by Sen. Joseph Morrissey, a Democrat from Richmond, is headed to a floor vote next week. Morrissey’s bill specifies if a facility administrator determines the inmate needs to be placed in isolated confinement to prevent an imminent threat to the inmate or another person, the isolation should last no longer than 15 days.

Virginia’s Department of Corrections announced in 2021 that the state was stopping the practice. The current bills would codify the elimination of the practice into law.

Adverse effects of solitary confinement

Solitary confinement affects inmates in different ways. According to the Vera Institute, the practice can be harmful to mental health and lead to psychological damage. Isolation, both physical and social, combined with sensory deprivation and forced idleness results in a toxic combination.



