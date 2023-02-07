Judge denied Kevin Hunter's demands for ex-wife Wendy Williams to resume paying him alimony and attorney fees

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams' ex-husband Photo by YouTube Screenshoot

RadarOnline.com confirms that a New Jersey judge had denied Kevin Hunter's demands. The former executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show had filed for his ex-wife Wendy Williams to resume alimony payments.

Judge's decisions

The judge found Hunter’s demands were “not emergent” and ordered the recent application “to be dismissed without prejudice.” Therefore, Wendy is not required to resume paying him alimony. The judge also denied Hunter's request for the former Wendy Williams Show host to pay Hunter's attorney fees.

Those decisions might not be the end of Hunter's requests. According to court documents obtained by the Sun, the judge suggested he take the case to mediation.

The judge said:

"The parties are to participate in binding arbitration. The issues surrounding the severance payments, and the [Qualified Domestic Relations Order] are disputed and therefore need to be mediated."

Kevin Hunter's claims

After Hunter allegedly stopped receiving alimony payments in February 2022, he filed a motion in November 2022 for payments to resume. He requested the court to order Wendy’s financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, "to make payments as contractually required under the MSA and Severance Agreement."

Hunter says he is broke and cannot pay his bills. He claimed in his request at the time:

"I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowner association and I'm behind on that bill. If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow. My car insurance hasn't been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended.”

Hunter added:

"My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement. The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me. I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”

Reason Wendy stopped paying her ex-husband

There is a legitimate reason Wendy stopped paying Kevin alimony. Wendy's lawyer expressed that Kevin "understood and agreed" that "all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification" if Wendy's contract was "not renewed and/or otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated." Her contract was canceled which means there would be no Severance Payment for Hunter.