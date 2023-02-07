AMC Theatre ticket prices will change based on seat location

AMC Movie Theater Photo by YouTube Screenshot

If you go to see a movie in the future at AMC Theatres, you will have to pay a different price than in the past. That is because the largest movie chain in the world is changing the way it charges for seats based on where they are located in the theater.

Sightline at AMC

The new initiative is called "Sightline at AMC" and will affect movie theaters by the end of the year. It is a value-based program that provides moviegoers with different seating options for their viewing preferences.

Seats in the front rows will be cheaper because most people don't like to have to look up to see a movie. The seats in the middle will cost more because they are the most desirable. The seats in the back will also be cheaper because they are far away from the screen.

Three pricing tiers

When the prices change, moviegoers will be able to choose seats based on three tiers.

The “Preferred” tier is in the middle seats in the theater and will be priced the highest. This is the section for the best viewing experience. The “Standard” tier will remain the most common choice and will be sold for the “traditional cost of a ticket.” The “Value” tier is in the front row of theaters and will cost the least of all.

The prices will be similar to the ones you pay for seats at a Broadway play, sporting event, or concert where the best seats cost more.

Incentives

Sightline at AMC will only be used on movie showings after 4 p.m. Therefore, you don't have to choose a tier when you go to the movie for earlier showings.

Sightline provides customers with an incentive to sign up for AMC’s MoviePass-like subscription program, called Stubs A-List. Members of the monthly program can access the “Preferred” seating at no extra charge.