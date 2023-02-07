9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high school

David Balogun, 9-year-old college student Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Good Morning America was delighted to share a story on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 about a 9-year-old boy who has graduated from high school and is now attending college.

David Balogun became the youngest student to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He is now taking classes at Bucks County Community College. The young boy seemed to have gotten a kick out of sharing that a caregiver will be with him while he is living in a dormitory and on campus with much older students.

David's story

David did not initially set out to go to college at 9 years old. When he realized it was possible, it became his goal. At first, he wanted to graduate and go to college at the age of 10.

"At the beginning, I just wanted to graduate early. And then after third grade, the teacher said that I should go to fourth grade … so at that point, I decided I want to graduate at the age of 10. And my mom said, if you put the effort in, we will advocate for you and you probably will be able to graduate at the age of nine. So I decided, OK, I'll graduate at the age of nine."

David embarked on an accelerated program and studied all year long, excelling in a variety of subjects. His favorite subject is learning new things whether it's art, math, science, English, or social studies. He enjoys math and science, especially nuclear chemistry because he wants to have a career in astronomy, engineering, or software development.

When he is not studying, he enjoys building robots and watching online videos about everything from astronomy to physiology.

The 9-year-old college student sends a message to other students:

"I would say that you should know what you're good at and what you're not good at, because if you're not good at a subject, you shouldn't be put down that you didn't get an A-plus in that subject. If you're not that good at that subject but if you're good at, let's say, all your other subjects or most of your other subjects, you can still excel and graduate at a young age."

David's family's reaction

Henry Balogun, David's father, said:

"It has always been my joy to see my son in this position today. This is fantastic and we are deeply grateful to God that he was able to achieve his goal. He's still on his way. He has not reached the end yet and now he is in college."

David's mom Ronya Balogun told GMA that their family is "exceedingly proud" of her son's achievements so far. Her message to other parents is to support their children whenever possible.

She concluded:

"It's very rewarding but you have to kind of get yourself outside of the box and be able to see things outside of the system and advocate and speak up and not give up. Be their own cheerleader, believe in them, even when they sometimes doubt themselves. Just believe in them and that's what I tell my son, 'As far as you want to go, go. There is no limits to where you want to go. There is no limit to your dreams.'"