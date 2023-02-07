Kansas City, MO

Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ll09i_0kf4HipG00
Jason and Travis KelcePhoto byYouTube Screenshot

Brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce both played football in college at the University of Cincinnati. They will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Kelce brothers

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, will take on his younger brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33. No matter what the outcome, Donna Kelce is going to be the mom of a champion as well as the mom of the son whose team is defeated.

Who is Donna Kelce rooting for?

The mother of the two pro football brothers has already been seen wearing a split red and green Eagles and Chiefs jersey with both of her sons' numbers. She also told WKYC 3 News that it's been humbling to see both sons come this far.

The proud mother says she’s looking forward to the game between her sons, each of whom has already won a Super Bowl. Jason was the champion in Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018. Travis was the champion in Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

Donna Kelce said about football and her sons:

I’m a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome. They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is just going to be pure joy. We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time. Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken. They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it."

When asked if she was rooting for either team, she replied: “Absolutely, the offense.” Her answer was in reference to the fact that each son plays offense. When pushed for clarity, she said there may be a wild card that tilts her rooting interest one way.

The mother joked:

“I think that Jason would say I am going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis. And I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren,’ so we’ll leave it at that.”

Donna Kelce says she will have a lot of mixed feelings when she’s watching the game.

“I’ll just be so elated. Probably some tears. And it’ll just be a very, very emotional moment.”

The bottom line is that while one of Donna's sons is destined to feel the thrill of victory, the other is bound to endure the agony of defeat.

She says the only thing she can do or say to the loser:

“There isn’t anything I could possibly say. Just give him a hug and tell him that I love him, that’s it. That’s all you can do.”

The brothers' reactions

Travis told reporters, “My mom can’t lose.”

While Jason Kelce is usually one of his younger brother's biggest fans, he told CBS Philadelphia that his support is on hold for now.

Coaches against each other

Speaking of brothers, two brothers, John and Jim Harbaugh coached against each other in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh faced his brother, San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Ravens won that game, 34-31.

It is surprising that no brothers have actually played against each other in the Super Bowl until the Kelce brothers will do so in Super Bowl LVII, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jason and Travis have played against each other before in regular season games. Fans of both teams will be keeping a close eye on the upcoming Super Bowl and especially on the Kelce brothers.

