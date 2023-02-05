Republicans demand Joe Biden and Kamala Harris resign for delaying to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon

Chinese spy balloon Photo by YouTube Screenshot

On January 28, 2023, a Chinese balloon entered American airspace over Alaska. The Chinese government said the balloon was a civilian airship used for meteorological research which had deviated from its course because of the wind.

Path of the Chinese spy balloon

January 28: The Chinese spy balloon traveled from China and entered U.S. airspace.

January 30: The balloon entered Canadian airspace in the Northwest Territories.

January 31: The balloon crossed over northern Idaho.

February 1: Balloon spotted over Billings, Montana.

February 2: The United States Department of Defense (DoD) announced that it had for several days been tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon moving eastward at an altitude of 60,000 feet over the northern United States.

February 3: The balloon was seen above northwest Missouri, near Kansas City

February 4 at 2:39 p.m.: The balloon was shot down in territorial waters off the coast of South Carolina by the U.S. Air Force with a single shot. Debris was dispersed over an area of about seven square miles and collection efforts are underway. Remnants will be analyzed.

Description of the Chinese spy balloon

The balloon was described as the size of three buses and equipped with a technology bay. The object that passed far above the typical maximum commercial flight altitude of 42,000 feet was judged by the military to not pose any threat to civil aviation or people on the ground.

Why shooting the balloon down was delayed

American defense officials considered shooting the balloon down earlier, but it was initially decided not to due to the risk of debris damaging property and injuring civilians on the ground.

Pentagon leaders presented the options to President Joe Biden on Wednesday. A senior administration official confirmed that Biden received a “strong recommendation not to shoot the balloon down."

Reaction from Chinese

A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said:

"It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course."

China issued a statement saying it reserved the right to "take further actions," while criticizing the U.S. for "an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice."

Republicans slam President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Republican Rep. Joe Wilson, of South Carolina who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign from office. He accused them of mishandling the Chinese spy balloon situation.

Wilson's call for Biden and Harris to resign came hours after a U.S. fighter jet shot down the Chinese spy balloon off the coast of the lawmaker's home state of South Carolina after traveling from Idaho to the East Coast over the last seven days.

Wilson said in a tweet:

"The catastrophic Chinese Spy Balloon spectacle clearly threatened American families from Alaska to my home community in South Carolina and confirms President Biden and Vice President Harris should resign."

Several other GOP lawmakers have slammed the Biden administration after the balloon was shot down Saturday, characterizing the president's response as weak.

Rep. Russell Fry, another South Carolina Republican, told Fox News:

"Why was this allowed to go clear across the country for so many days? You know, you look at this, national security is one of the biggest things that any country can do. It is a core function of government."

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee said:

"It is clear that standard protocol for defense of U.S. airspace was ignored. If press reports are correct, the Biden Administration hoped to hide this incident from the American people from the start. The White House owes Congress and the American people answers about this failure, and I intend to get those answers without delay."

After the balloon was shot down

After the balloon was shot down Saturday, Biden told reporters he had ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down "as soon as possible" on Wednesday. The Pentagon held off, fearing that debris from the balloon could cause serious damage if it were to fall near a populated area.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement:

"After careful analysis, U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload. In accordance with the President's direction, the Department of Defense developed options to take down the balloon safely over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities."