Scene from Richmond, Virginia Photo by Derrick Brooks on Unsplash

The slogan, "Virginia is for Lovers" has been popular since 1969. What people might not know is that Richmond, Virginia has been ranked the best city for dating, according to a new survey. Perhaps that's because of the number of single men and women who live there.

A survey was conducted by the Thriving Center of Psychology based on the U.S. Census data that reports there are more than 127 million single people 18 years and older living in America. The survey used data to figure out which cities are home to the most singles across the country.

To determine the cities with the most singles, researchers used 2021 U.S. Census data from men and women who have never been married, divorced, or widowed.

The survey ranked the top six cities for dating:

Richmond, Virginia Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Buffalo, New York Newark, New Jersey Cincinnati, Ohio Atlanta, Georgia

Cities with most single men

The survey also revealed the city with the most single men:

Minneapolis, Minnesota Atlanta, Georgia Newark, New Jersey Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Madison, Wisconsin Richmond, Virginia

Cities with the most single women

The survey also revealed the city with the most single women:

Buffalo, New York Richmond, Virginia Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Cincinnati, Ohio Cleveland, Ohio Newark, New Jersey

Richmond, Virginia on all of the above lists

Notice that Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for dating. It ranked Number 6 for having the most single men and Number 2 for having the most single women. This writer is a single woman living in Richmond, Virginia.

For more information and to view survey results for your city, click here.