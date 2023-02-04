The slogan, "Virginia is for Lovers" has been popular since 1969. What people might not know is that Richmond, Virginia has been ranked the best city for dating, according to a new survey. Perhaps that's because of the number of single men and women who live there.
A survey was conducted by the Thriving Center of Psychology based on the U.S. Census data that reports there are more than 127 million single people 18 years and older living in America. The survey used data to figure out which cities are home to the most singles across the country.
To determine the cities with the most singles, researchers used 2021 U.S. Census data from men and women who have never been married, divorced, or widowed.
The survey ranked the top six cities for dating:
- Richmond, Virginia
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Buffalo, New York
- Newark, New Jersey
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Atlanta, Georgia
Cities with most single men
The survey also revealed the city with the most single men:
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Newark, New Jersey
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Richmond, Virginia
Cities with the most single women
The survey also revealed the city with the most single women:
- Buffalo, New York
- Richmond, Virginia
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Newark, New Jersey
Richmond, Virginia on all of the above lists
Notice that Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for dating. It ranked Number 6 for having the most single men and Number 2 for having the most single women. This writer is a single woman living in Richmond, Virginia.
For more information and to view survey results for your city, click here.
