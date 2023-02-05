A dog found starving in Richmond, Virginia

Sick dog Photo by Stas Svechnikov on Unsplash

According to WWBT, a local television station, a dog was found starving in Richmond, Virginia. Now Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for help to find out who is responsible for the dog starving with her puppy.

RACC said in a Facebook post that the dog was found near death on January 31 in the 2100 block of Carrington Street.

Christie Chipps-Peters, Director of Richmond Animal Care and Control, said:

“A gentleman rang a resident’s doorbell and said he found a dog, and he was carrying it in wrapped blankets. And she couldn’t move and couldn’t walk. They immediately called us.”

Chipps-Peters described the condition of the dog when she was found.

“Her body temperature was 90, and she barely had a pulse. Diagnostics are looking like this may be starvation and not an underlying illness.”

The dog is now named Magnolia and her 5-month-old puppy is now named Margo. Margo is doing fine and didn't wasn't to leave her mother’s side at first.

Chipps-Peters explained:

“I mean, we couldn’t get the puppy off of her when we were first on the scene. And then when we had to do the medical intervention, she was trying to break out of the crate trying to get back to her mom, so we were all like, uh, break our hearts.”

RACC says they’re seeing situations like this too often. The night before Magnolia and Margo were brought in, another dog was found dead and discarded outside in a crate.

The director encourages those who own pets and need help with food, shelter, or how to get vet care to call the agency. People there are willing to provide resources to help keep pets safe.

RACC says Magnolia and Margo will be available for adoption next week. In the meantime, anyone who can provide information about them is asked to email Paul.Campbell@rva.gov or call 646-5573.