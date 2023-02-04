A card skimmer found on Walmart's self-checkout machine

Cash machine Photo by hellooodesign on Unsplash

Walmart shoppers are warned not to put a credit card in the self-checkout machine because of the possibility there might be a card skimmer on it. Card skimming is a surprisingly common way for thieves to steal credit card information.

According to the FBI:

“Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs.”

A thief may install a small card reader in front of the normal reader that allows a customer to complete their transaction as normal, not even knowing that their information has just been stolen.

Some thieves go even further by purchasing custom-made replicas of card readers that can be placed over existing card readers to capture a customer’s data.

Skimmer discovered

A card skimmer was discovered by TikTok user Tori (@abundancetori) at a Walmart. In a video with over 660,000 views as of Friday, February 3, 2023, Tori says she discovered the device while checking out.

She is warning other Walmart shoppers:

“We just found a scammer device on the scanner. This is a public service announcement…@walmart come check on y’all’s people. My credit card info was almost stolen and I wouldn’t have known or had any clue how or why.”

Not only at Walmart

Walmart has dealt with card skimmers on their self-checkout machines before. However, card skimmers have been discovered on machines in other locations.

In 2022, several users went viral after discovering card skimmers on machines at 7-Eleven.

In 2014, 13 people were indicted after allegedly using Bluetooth-enabled card skimmers attached to machines across the southern United States.

Gas stations

ATMs

Grocery stores

Any place that uses credit card machines

Shoppers should be vigilant about inserting their credit cards into a machine. To be on the safe side, they can use the chip and pin feature instead of putting their cards into the machine.