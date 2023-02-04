A card skimmer found on Walmart's self-checkout machine

Walmart shoppers are warned not to put a credit card in the self-checkout machine because of the possibility there might be a card skimmer on it. Card skimming is a surprisingly common way for thieves to steal credit card information.
According to the FBI:
“Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs.”
A thief may install a small card reader in front of the normal reader that allows a customer to complete their transaction as normal, not even knowing that their information has just been stolen.
Some thieves go even further by purchasing custom-made replicas of card readers that can be placed over existing card readers to capture a customer’s data.
Skimmer discovered
A card skimmer was discovered by TikTok user Tori (@abundancetori) at a Walmart. In a video with over 660,000 views as of Friday, February 3, 2023, Tori says she discovered the device while checking out.
She is warning other Walmart shoppers:
“We just found a scammer device on the scanner. This is a public service announcement…@walmart come check on y’all’s people. My credit card info was almost stolen and I wouldn’t have known or had any clue how or why.”
Not only at Walmart
Walmart has dealt with card skimmers on their self-checkout machines before. However, card skimmers have been discovered on machines in other locations.
- In 2022, several users went viral after discovering card skimmers on machines at 7-Eleven.
- In 2014, 13 people were indicted after allegedly using Bluetooth-enabled card skimmers attached to machines across the southern United States.
- Gas stations
- ATMs
- Grocery stores
- Any place that uses credit card machines
Shoppers should be vigilant about inserting their credit cards into a machine. To be on the safe side, they can use the chip and pin feature instead of putting their cards into the machine.
