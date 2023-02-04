A woman found out the media reported her death even though she is alive

Newspaper Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash

A woman named Alicia Rowe discovered that multiple news outlets reported her death despite her being alive. She found out about her death while reading an article in the Daily Mail. Following the discovery, she contacted numerous outlets to correct the error.

Rowe told Insider:

"It is pretty shocking, to say the least, to kind of figure out that you've died, and to figure that out from a newspaper from across the globe."

The misunderstanding

Rowe's alleged death came about when her parents were suing their Homeowners Association (HOA) for the right to feed ducks in their neighborhood. Rowe's mother, Kathleen Rowe, told her lawyer that feeding the ducks helped her to cope with the "loss" of her daughter. Outlets, including the outlet that broke the story, the Houston Chronicle, interpreted that to mean her daughter's death.

Even the mother's lawyer, who passed along the information to outlets, told the Chronicle that he believed the daughter had died.

Attorney Richard Weaver told the outlet:

"She reiterated her words to me. And it was that she had lost her daughter. When she told me she'd lost her daughter, I thought she'd passed away."

In a statement to Insider, Weaver said his client was "sorry for the confusion resulting from the statement that she lost her daughter."

The daughter's reaction

Alicia said she was "incredibly angry" when she found out her parents used her to "garner sympathy" for their case to feed the ducks to help them grieve. She contacted the Chronicle to clarify that she was alive. She explained that she was estranged from her parents because of "physical and emotional abuse" from them.

"I will admit it was kind of the ultimate exposure therapy to suddenly be surrounded by information about my mother and childhood trauma and all of that."

Though it's unknown if her parents meant for people to erroneously interpret their statement, Alicia has reasons to believe her mother wanted to imply she was dead because of other things she did shortly after she cut ties with her family.

Her mother admitted to telling people her daughter was dead. She planted a "memorial garden" in her daughter's honor. She removed all photos of her daughter from around the house.

Alicia has moved on from that situation. She said that she hopes the public attention on what happened against her will help shed the stigma on estrangement from parents.