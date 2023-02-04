What's next for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after being let go from 'GMA3'?

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Photo by YouTube Screenshoot

A decision has finally been made about former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes after officials found out about their romantic relationship at the end of last year. First, they were suspended for a week. Then that week turned into two months. They were ultimately fired from their longtime jobs at GMA3: What You Need to Know.

ABC News President Kim Godwin sent an email to the staff on January 27 to announce the decision. She acknowledged it had been a distraction for other employees. She thanked her employees for their patience and professionalism during the long investigation.

A deal was made for the pair and papers have been signed. So, what's next for Robach and Holmes after leaving ABC? According to a source for People, the couple is "doing fine since everything happened." There doesn't seem to be any plan at this time for other employment for either one of them. They will probably wait for things to blow over a little more before thinking about future employment.

Mixed reactions

During the prolonged investigation into the Robach and Holmes' relationship, some reports alleged that the Good Morning America cast and crew was “not on their side” and that they lost support within the network.

On the other hand, there are some claims that not only are the departed employees still in touch with former co-workers, but a lot of the ABC staffers are disappointed with the way the entire situation was handled. Some employees are reportedly split between those who are glad the couple is gone because they didn’t like the attention the network was getting and those who “think their termination was wrong.”

Chris Harrison, who was also let go from ABC after his own scandal, firmly believes the pair received a raw deal. The former host of The Bachelor certainly has strong opinions about the former GMA3 co-hosts’ situation.

Replacements for Robach and Holmes

