'Dr. Phil' talk show is coming to an end after 21 seasons

The daytime talk show, Dr. Phil, hosted by Phil McGraw, will air its final episode at the end of the 2022-23 season. McGraw announced Tuesday, January 31, 2023, that the current season of his talk show will be its last. After 21 seasons, he is moving on from daytime television.

Dr. Phil said in a statement to People:

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children."

The talk and advice show will stop airing after the end of the current season this spring, according to CBS Media Ventures. McGraw, 72, wants his fans to know that because he is moving on from daytime television, he is not retiring.

He assured the public by saying in a statement:

"This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

Steve LoCascio, the president of CBS Media Ventures, said in the statement:

"While his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not. We plan to be in the ‘Dr. Phil’ business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future."

The company plans to continue offering reruns of the show, which may include new intros, for the season after its last airing.

McGraw's television career

Phil McGraw was once a licensed psychologist in Texas before he moved to California to launch

his talk show. in 1996, Oprah Winfred hired him to help and counsel her in a defamation case with the beef industry. Oprah was impressed with his straightforward approach to life coaching that she introduced him to the public on her show. He made regular guest appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show until she helped him get his own talk show that debuted on September 16, 2002.

Initial criticisms of Dr.Phil

In 2004, two years after Winfrey’s production company launched the show, McGraw came under fire for seeming to offer help to the public while also providing disclaimers stating the show is for entertainment purposes, not for professional counseling or therapy.

At the time, it included a disclaimer that said material offered on the program was “not necessarily created or approved by a certified mental health professional.” McGraw embraced the idea that his legacy includes helping everyday viewers heal and evolve.

McGraw said in the CBS Media Ventures statement:

McGraw said he wanted to do more. That means he is not going out of the public's eye. He will be seen in other projects after his talk show ends.