A 6-year-old boy ordered almost $1,000 worth of food from Grubhub

Grubhub orders Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Grubhub was very busy with numerous orders around 9 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023. All the orders went to the same address. There were so many orders that the delivery drivers were arriving at the same time and bumping into each other. The doorbell kept ringing seconds apart as a father watched the bags of food being dropped off on his porch.

All of this happened because six-year-old Mason Stonehouse used his father's cell phone to spend nearly $1,000 on Grubhub orders. The Stonehouse family’s door camera shows delivery after delivery coming to the door. The food started going to the house around 9 p.m., and that continued for a while.

Mason’s dad, Keith was baffled. According to an interview with CNN affiliate WDIV-TV, he asked one of the delivery drivers:

"What is going on? Why are you bringing me food?”

Then Keith remembered that he let his son use his phone earlier that night. He figured out that Mason had used his Grubhub app.

What the boy ordered

Mason did not budget what he ordered. He splurged on whatever he wanted:

shrimp

salads

shawarma

chicken pita wraps

sandwiches

chili cheese fries

multiple orders of ice cream

Mason's order for $400 worth of pizza was denied after his father's bank put a fraud alert declining the charge.

Apparently, the pizzas were what Mason really want because when his father talked to him about what he had done, Mason's interrupted him by asking:

"Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?"

Mason's parents called their neighbors over to help them eat the food Mason had ordered. What was not eaten Saturday night was left over for the next day.

Reactions to the boy's spending

It was kind of Grubhub to reach out to the Stonehouse family about Mason's “unexpected spending spree.” The company offered them $1,000 worth of Grubhub gift cards.

Mason’s parents said they tried to turn their son's spending spree into a money management teachable moment. They started taking a coin out of his piggy bank for each item he ordered.

Kristin Stonehouse, Mason’s mother told him:

“We know this money in your piggy bank means something to you … [and] it’s only a fraction of what was spent.”

Mason’s parents concluded that it will take some time before he gets phone privileges again.