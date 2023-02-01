Virginia bill could require transgender athletes to compete in sports aligned with their biological sex

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eru2x_0kY82ydD00
Women's soccer

Current Virginia High School League (VHSL) regulations were enacted in 2014. Under those guidelines, 28 transgender students have applied and 25 have been granted the right to play on teams aligning with their gender identities. 

Virginia bill requirements

The Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill on Monday, January 30, 2023 that would ban transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports at any level in Virginia schools. 

The legislation would require transgender athletes in the Commonwealth to compete in sports aligned with their biological sex. If passed, the law would apply to all athletes in Virginia in all schools and in all grades from kindergarten through 12th grade and at all public colleges and universities, as well as at all intercollegiate, interscholastic, and club sports.

Transgender athletes wishing to have their identity recognized for competition must provide documentation of their transition, including lists of medication taken. Then the decision is left up to a VHSL district committee on a case-by-case basis.

How likely is the bill to be made into law?

Republicans currently control the Virginia House of Delegates by a 51-47 margin. However, Democrats have a 22-18 majority in the state Senate. Even though the bill has passed through the Senate, it is uncertain if the bill will pass through the Virginia House of Delegates.

Delegate Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach) said:

"The purpose of House Bill 1387 is to protect our girls and young women from being forced to compete against biological males. Similarly gifted and trained males will always have the physical advantage over females, which is the reason we have women’s sports."

Greenhalgh added:

"Even the strongest, fastest girls in Virginia must step up to the starting line and know, ‘I can’t win.' Their goals are gone, their chance at winning and recognition and scholarship, it’s just not fair for women to lose these opportunities."

What President Joe Biden promised

On his first day in office, Biden issued an executive order saying students should play on sports teams based on their gender identity. Even so, lawmakers in at least 24 states have proposed similar legislation as Virginia to ensure participation in women’s sports is based on female biology, not gender identity as President Biden promised. 

Federal legislation in 2021 was introduced in the House and Senate. The "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" (H.R. 426, S. 251) states that schools that allow "biological males" to compete in girls' athletics could lose federal funding.

