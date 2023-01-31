George Santos steps down from his two committees, but says, 'I won't resign from Congress'

George Santos Photo by YouTube Screenshot

A day after a private meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday, January 31 that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees. That move comes amid a host of ethics issues.

Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances after lies about his resume and family background. Many, including Republicans, have called for his resignation. Santos has said more than once that he will not resign from Congress.

Santos' low-profile committees

Santos was assigned to two fairly low-profile panels:

House Committee on Small Business The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Olka., said the decision was well-received from the GOP conference, saying:

“I think it was the appropriate thing to do and I was proud of him for getting up and doing this.”

When Santos was asked whether he was considering resigning from Congress, he replied:

“No, I am not.”

Republicans say Santos' decision was voluntary. Rep. Roger Williams, the chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, said he did not know about the decision and was surprised when Santos announced he was stepping down.

Democrats' reaction

Democrats have been highly critical of Santos because of the numerous lies he has told about his education, family background, and many other things. The Congressman is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. said about the Speaker of the House in reference to George Santos:

“The hyprocrisy just grabs you by the throat. This is a Republican speaker who is seating a human fraud, George Santos, on committees, a serial fabricator about every part of his existence."

Notice that Schiff called Santos, "a human fraud" and "a serial fabricator."

Lingering questions about Santos and his lies

Santos misled his voters, but his misrepresentations go further than with his voters. There are questions about whether his congressional campaign followed the law in its reporting to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). There have been lingering questions about irregularities in Santos' campaign committee's financial reports and the source of his wealth.

If Santos’ campaign is found to have knowingly and willfully made any “materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation” on its paperwork, it could mean more than losing his seat in Congress. The FEC said in a letter to the campaign last week that Santos could possibly face criminal charges.

Santos' resignation confused Democrats

Santos' decision confused some Democrats, analysts, and academics. Gregory Wawro, a professor of political science at Columbia University, said:

“It strikes me as an unusual step as somebody who has been so adamant about staying in office, basically dismissing his fabrications as embellishments and basically staying the course."

House Democratic Chair Pete Aguilar said Tuesday at a Democratic leadership news conference that he was "struck by the chaos, confusion, dysfunction of the Republican conference." He concluded:

"They defended putting him on committees and now they're announcing that he's not going to serve on committees. I just don't know what the play of the day is."

Casey Burgat, director of the legislative affairs program at George Washington University, explained:

"He doesn't have a lot of levers to pull to get the attention off him. Without resigning from Congress completely ... pressure will continue to build."