Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Margaret Minnicks

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates.

  1. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
  2. The 40-member chamber also passed a bill to prohibit people from carrying certain assault weapons in public on a 21-18 vote.

Virginia Sen. Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. (D-Accomack) sided with Republicans in opposition.

The bills

Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) introduced both bills as part of Virginia Democrats’ legislative agenda to add gun restrictions.

Ebbin said:

"There are too many loopholes that allow for dangerous individuals to acquire guns. My bill that passed today addressing the sale of unserialized firearms or ‘ghost guns’ will help ensure firearms won’t get in the hands of criminals and dangerous individuals.”

Under Virginia law, the ban on guns in public spaces is only in certain localities and applies to certain loaded guns. The legislation would ban certain semi-automatic center-fire rifles, pistols, and shotguns in public spaces, including streets, sidewalks, and parks.

The bill would apply to firearms that are unloaded and expand the group of semi-automatic center-fire rifles, pistols, and shotguns banned in public.

The proposal would remove the requirement that the banned weapon have a magazine capable of holding more than 20 rounds of ammunition or designed to include a silencer or “equipped with a folding stock.”

Misdemeanor and felony charges

It will be a Class 1 misdemeanor for those knowingly selling or offering to sell, transfer or buy guns unless they are a federal firearms importer, dealer, or manufacturer. The misdemeanor carries with it a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Violators charged with any subsequent offense could face a Class 4 felony charge which carries up to a 10-year sentence and a $100,000 fine.

What happens with the bills now?

The proposals will now go to the Republican-controlled Virginia House, where GOP lawmakers have already used their majority to defeat gun bills proposed by Democrats.

# gun control# guns# felony# misdemeanor# Virginia Senate

