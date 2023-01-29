Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been fired from 'GMA3'

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Photo by YouTube Screenshot

A decision has finally been made about the fate of GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. TMZ was the first to report that they are out at ABC after mediation sessions. Two months after their off-air romance made headlines, ABC News announced that the former colleagues will not be returning to the Good Morning America spin-off.

Fans are disappointed that the news isn't good for the journalists. However, they are not as disappointed as Amy and T.J. must be after losing the jobs they loved. Some people believe they were blindsided because it was said at first that they were not going to be punished for dating. It was initially said they are consenting adults and were not with their spouses when their relationship began. Then officials delayed making a decision for two months while keeping Robach and Holmes in limbo.

On December 5, 2022, Holmes and Robach were temporarily placed on leave from the program by ABC News. It wasn't until January 27, 2023, that the news finally came that they would leave the program after an investigation into their affair.

Timeline leading up to the decision

Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010, and Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010. Since the news broke, it's been reported that both couples were separated from their spouses when allegations of their affair emerged publicly in November 2022.

In December, The Daily Mail was quick to publish photos of Robach and Holmes in a series of intimate situations. People published a report containing information from an anonymous source at GMA3 who said Holmes and Robach were both "effectively single" when they began dating.

The report read:

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air in early December to decide whether or not they violated any company policies. According to the New York Times, ABC News president Kim Goodwin reportedly called the debacle surrounding the journalists' relationship an "internal and external distraction."

Robach and Holmes officially out

In late January 2023, TMZ was the first to report that the co-anchors were preparing to exit GMA3. They each had hired separate attorneys. A source close to ABC told the outlet that mediation attempts between the network executives and the couple on January 26 were "extremely contentious." TMZ also reported that Holmes and Robach have signed exit deals and both will receive "compensation packages" based on their contracts.

In a statement on Friday, January 27, 2023, a rep for ABC told People:

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."

Holmes and Robach's reaction

It was reported that while the former colleagues were in mediation with ABC about their future, they were "devastated" by the way the network handled their off-the-air romance. TMZ reported that the mediation was “extremely contentious.” CNN reported that there was “a lot of frustration on all sides because the situation could have been handled better."

Amy Robach, 49, had been with Good Morning America since 2012, and with GMA3 since March 17, 2020. T. J. Holmes, 45, had been with Good Morning America since 2014. He joined Amy as co-anchor on GMA3 on September 21, 2020.

Even though the pair is currently without a job, their romance is still going strong. Insiders claim they are sticking together because their relationship is real.