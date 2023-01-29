Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been fired from 'GMA3'

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WmBR_0kV1Jba600
Amy Robach and TJ HolmesPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

A decision has finally been made about the fate of GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. TMZ was the first to report that they are out at ABC after mediation sessions. Two months after their off-air romance made headlines, ABC News announced that the former colleagues will not be returning to the Good Morning America spin-off.

Fans are disappointed that the news isn't good for the journalists. However, they are not as disappointed as Amy and T.J. must be after losing the jobs they loved. Some people believe they were blindsided because it was said at first that they were not going to be punished for dating. It was initially said they are consenting adults and were not with their spouses when their relationship began. Then officials delayed making a decision for two months while keeping Robach and Holmes in limbo.

On December 5, 2022, Holmes and Robach were temporarily placed on leave from the program by ABC News. It wasn't until January 27, 2023, that the news finally came that they would leave the program after an investigation into their affair.

Timeline leading up to the decision

Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010, and Robach married actor Andrew Shue in 2010. Since the news broke, it's been reported that both couples were separated from their spouses when allegations of their affair emerged publicly in November 2022.

In December, The Daily Mail was quick to publish photos of Robach and Holmes in a series of intimate situations. People published a report containing information from an anonymous source at GMA3 who said Holmes and Robach were both "effectively single" when they began dating. 

The report read:

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air in early December to decide whether or not they violated any company policies. According to the New York Times, ABC News president Kim Goodwin reportedly called the debacle surrounding the journalists' relationship an "internal and external distraction."

Robach and Holmes officially out

In late January 2023, TMZ was the first to report that the co-anchors were preparing to exit GMA3. They each had hired separate attorneys. A source close to ABC told the outlet that mediation attempts between the network executives and the couple on January 26 were "extremely contentious." TMZ also reported that Holmes and Robach have signed exit deals and both will receive "compensation packages" based on their contracts. 

In a statement on Friday, January 27, 2023, a rep for ABC told People:

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."

Holmes and Robach's reaction

It was reported that while the former colleagues were in mediation with ABC about their future, they were "devastated" by the way the network handled their off-the-air romance. TMZ reported that the mediation was “extremely contentious.” CNN reported that there was “a lot of frustration on all sides because the situation could have been handled better."

Amy Robach, 49, had been with Good Morning America since 2012, and with GMA3 since March 17, 2020. T. J. Holmes, 45, had been with Good Morning America since 2014. He joined Amy as co-anchor on GMA3 on September 21, 2020.

Even though the pair is currently without a job, their romance is still going strong. Insiders claim they are sticking together because their relationship is real.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Amy Robach# TJ Holmes# Good Morning America# GMA3# journalists fired from ABC

Comments / 2

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
10K followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

'Dr. Phil' talk show is coming to an end after 21 seasons

The daytime talk show, Dr. Phil, hosted by Phil McGraw, will air its final episode at the end of the 2022-23 season. McGraw announced Tuesday, January 31, 2023, that the current season of his talk show will be its last. After 21 seasons, he is moving on from daytime television.

Read full story
7 comments

A 6-year-old boy ordered almost $1,000 worth of food from Grubhub

Grubhub was very busy with numerous orders around 9 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023. All the orders went to the same address. There were so many orders that the delivery drivers were arriving at the same time and bumping into each other. The doorbell kept ringing seconds apart as a father watched the bags of food being dropped off on his porch.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia bill could require transgender athletes to compete in sports aligned with their biological sex

Women's soccerPhoto byJeffrey F LinonUnsplash. Current Virginia High School League (VHSL) regulations were enacted in 2014. Under those guidelines, 28 transgender students have applied and 25 have been granted the right to play on teams aligning with their gender identities.

Read full story
New York City, NY

George Santos steps down from his two committees, but says, 'I won't resign from Congress'

A day after a private meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday, January 31 that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees. That move comes amid a host of ethics issues.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.

Read full story
223 comments
Richmond, VA

Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closed

Five Richmond Public Schools are proposed to be closed because of the budget. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says closing five schools would save about $5 million.

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

Increased deer population is a problem in Virginia

The deer population has increased in Virginia in recent years. It is not unusual to see deer in yards and walking across streets in front of traffic. Many complaints have been received statewide. However, nothing has been successful in decreasing the growing population.

Read full story
8 comments

The inflation rate is going down

The good news is that the inflation rate is going down. The bad news is that consumers don't feel it yet, and it might be a while before they do. Back in June 2022, inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1%. In November 2022, it was down to 7.1%. By December 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data confirmed that inflation had slowed down in most of the U.S. economy. The Labor Department also reported that the annual CPI was down to 6.5% in December coming after a sixth consecutive month's decline.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Virginia is for lovers all year long and especially on Valentine's Day

Virginia is for lovers logoPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Virginia is for lovers all year long and especially on Valentine's Day on February 14. The state of Virginia has romantic surroundings, events, and activities to prove that "Virginia is for Lovers." Virginia offers experiences that can't be found anywhere else. From mountain escapes to quaint small towns, a blissful trip to Virginia will be a special treat for Valentine's Day.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Senate passes bill to ban blue headlights in Virginia

Some people, especially older adults, have a problem driving at night. In fact, many of them get most of their driving done during the day to avoid driving at night. That happened before the surge of blue headlights. Seeing blue headlights on the road makes driving at night even more difficult.

Read full story
26 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP course on African American studies

Governor Ron DeSantis is receiving backlash for prohibiting an Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies in Florida high schools. DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. discussed the issue publicly for the first time at a news conference on Monday, January 24. They concluded that the course is a Trojan horse for “indoctrinating” students with a left-wing ideology under the guise of teaching about the Black experience and African American history.

Read full story
40 comments
Richmond, VA

The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been named

Baby hippo has a namePhoto byLeif LindingonUnsplash. The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a baby hippo on December 6, 2022. The hippo was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestational period. The calf weighed a healthy 16 pounds at birth and is growing quickly more and more each day. She is confident enough in the water that she leads the way into the pool. She enjoys splashing in the water and playing with underwater currents.

Read full story
1 comments

Beyoncé comes under fire for performing in Dubai

Beyonce performed in DubaiPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Beyoncé had not performed a live show in more than four years until last Saturday night, January 21, 2023. She was paid $24 million to headline a private concert in Dubai for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal luxury hotel. Clips of her performing some of her greatest hits circulated on the internet, including a clip of her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy performing Brown Skin Girl with her mother.

Read full story
4 comments
Richmond, VA

The Library of Virginia celebrates 200th anniversary

The Library of Virginia, located at 800 East Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a series of events all year long to honor the state’s oldest institution dedicated to the preservation of history and culture.

Read full story

Some Google employees didn't know they had been laid off until their badges didn't work

Google is the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of workers. The company announced on Friday, January 20, it would lay off an estimated 12,000 employees. That's 6% of its global workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo that the reductions come after a "rigorous review" of the business and will "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions.

Read full story
1 comments

Comedian Maya Rudolph is the new face on M&Ms candies

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Mars Wrigley issued a statement about the recent controversy about its M&Ms candies. In order to understand what the M&M controversy is all about, people should know what spokescandies are even though Merriam-Webster tweeted that the word “spokescandies” is not in the dictionary.

Read full story

Michael Strahan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael Strahan get starPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled on Monday, January 23, 2023, honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan. It is the very first star dedicated in the Sports Entertainment category, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story

Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions

Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.

Read full story
225 comments

McDonald's customer mistakenly given a bag of cash instead of the sausage McMuffin he ordered

When a customer went to the drive-thru at a McDonald's in Indiana, he was mistakenly given a bag containing $5,000 in cash instead of the sausage McMuffin he ordered. Josiah Vargas was the customer who had to make a quick decision. His TikTok video shows him in his car in the McDonald's parking lot with the bag of cash. He documented what happened after the mistake was made and how it was resolved. His video has been viewed more than 2 million times since he posted it last week.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy