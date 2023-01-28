Virginia is for lovers logo Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Virginia is for lovers all year long and especially on Valentine's Day on February 14. The state of Virginia has romantic surroundings, events, and activities to prove that "Virginia is for Lovers." Virginia offers experiences that can't be found anywhere else. From mountain escapes to quaint small towns, a blissful trip to Virginia will be a special treat for Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is very special for Virginia residents and visitors. If you are a resident, you are already home. However, you can explore a different city in Virginia. If you are a visitor, you will be made to feel at home in any of the cities.

Here are just a few Virginia cities for you to consider visiting to celebrate Valentine's Day.

1. Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria is third on Amazon’s list of the Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in the U.S. The ranking was based on purchases of romantic products, such as music, books, novels, and other romantic items.

Situated on the Potomac River less than 10 miles south of the nation's capital, Alexandria is an easily accessible destination for travelers. While there, visitors can spend their days strolling along the cobblestone streets of Old Town, or on rental bikes to ride past rows of charming, centuries-old buildings.

There are choices of more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques. Many guests have fun going on a food and history tour where they can learn about the city while sampling local dishes.

Alexandria offers a number of great hotels where guests can relax in style.

2. Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville attracts vacationers to the quaint town squares, antique shops, and bookstores. Centuries-old African American historic sites can be explored alongside Black-owned restaurants and boutiques. Charlottesville is an excellent place to experience a few different vineyards on a private wine tour.

There are romantic hotels in Charlottesville, such as the massive Boar's Head Resort and the Omni Charlottesville Hotel.

3. Fredericksburg, Virginia

Fredericksburg played a major role in the Civil War and is best known for its battlefields. You don't have to be a history buff to experience the charm of the Georgian-style brick mansion and gardens. There are top-notch bakeries and antique shops in Old Town.

Enjoy delicious foods with a romantic ambiance. Retire at night with hotel accommodations including wood-burning fireplaces, cozy linens, and bathrobes.

4. Richmond, Virginia

Consider the capital city of Richmond as your Virginia getaway of choice where this writer lives. One of your memorable experiences is staying at The Jefferson Hotel. Opened in 1895, the hotel combines vintage decor and old-world opulence with modern amenities. Guests are usually impressed by the hotel's architecture and high standard of service.

There is no need to leave the hotel for fine dining. The main restaurant, Lemaire, offers upscale American cuisine.

Away from The Jefferson, visit the lush Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Don't miss the opportunity to shop in Carytown, a boutique shopping area.

5. Roanoke, Virginia

Located about 165 miles southwest of Richmond, Roanoke is the ideal getaway for couples looking for a little bit of everything. Roanoke is one of the few cities situated directly next to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Visitors will have access to hiking trails, mountain biking adventures, motorcycle tours, horseback riding, kayaking, and more outdoor pursuits across 70 different parks.

Enjoy Roanoke's indoor places such as galleries, live music venues, and museums. Go on a food and culture tour to discover local restaurants. No trip to Roanoke will be complete without visiting popular breweries and the iconic Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain: a nearly 90-foot star statue overlooking the city.

Think about staying at the majestic Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center which offers several romance packages. The hotel has spacious suites, friendly staff, and a restaurant.

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

At Virginia Beach, visitors can stroll down the 3-mile boardwalk along the beach while listening to the sounds of the waves. They can also visit the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

Visitors can lodge at The Cavalier Virginia Beach, the city's most iconic hotel. It has hosted United States presidents, famous musicians, movie stars, and more. Virginia Beach guests love the gorgeous grounds, first-class service, and comfortable spots to relax while enjoying the many amenities.

7. Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg is one of the oldest settled areas in America. The quaint city founded in 1699 is a top Virginia travel destination. It has a rich Colonial history, cobblestone streets, lush landscapes, and beautifully restored buildings.

Take a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride around Colonial Williamsburg, enjoy a spooky nighttime ghost tour, or set up a picnic for two at Sunken Garden on The College of William & Mary campus. Visit the scenic 400-acre Williamsburg Winery, which offers tours. Plan to visit Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The bottom line

You cannot go wrong by spending Valentine's Day in any of the above cities or another city in Virginia. The slogan, "Virginia is for Lovers" applies to the entire state and not just one city.