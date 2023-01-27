Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP course on African American studies

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7xA0_0kTLqVxs00
School bookPhoto byThought CatalogonUnsplash

Governor Ron DeSantis is receiving backlash for prohibiting an Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies in Florida high schools.

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. discussed the issue publicly for the first time at a news conference on Monday, January 24. They concluded that the course is a Trojan horse for “indoctrinating” students with a left-wing ideology under the guise of teaching about the Black experience and African American history.

DeSantis rejects the AP African American Studies course, claiming it is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks education value.” The state's rejection of the AP course has become a matter of national controversy. The White House calls the move “incomprehensible” and “concerning.” Civil rights leaders are protesting the move, and three students are planning to sue both DeSantis and Florida over the rejection.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Craig Whisenhunt are representing the AP honors high school students who are suing the state. According to ABC News. Crump at a press conference on Wednesday, January 26, 2023, said:

“If he does not negotiate with the College Board to allow AP African American studies to be taught in classrooms across the state of Florida, then these three young people will be the lead plaintiffs.”

The Florida Department of Education

The Florida Department of Education contends that the class is “inexplicably contrary to Florida law.” A new education law requires lessons on race to be taught in “an objective manner” and “not used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.” Some education advocates and teachers say the law is so broadly framed about the teaching of Black history.

In a statement last week, the College Board said the course was “undergoing a rigorous, multi-year pilot phase, collecting feedback from teachers, students, scholars, and policymakers.” NBC News has published the entire 29-page AP® African American Studies curriculum.

Not the first time

This is not the first time DeSantis has tried to stop the teaching of courses in his state. Last year, he signed the “Stop WOKE Act” into law, restricting race-related conversations and instruction in schools, colleges, and workplaces. The law contends that the teaching or business practices of members of one ethnic group are inherently racist that could make some people angry or feel guilty.

A temporary injunction was issued by a federal judge in November 2022 that partially blocks officials in Florida from enforcing the state’s law against mandatory workplace training about race. However, that case is still being battled in court.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ron DeSantis# AP course# African American studies# Black history# Ben Crump

Comments / 40

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
10K followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

New York City, NY

George Santos steps down from his two committees, but says, 'I won't resign from Congress'

A day after a private meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday, January 31 that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees. That move comes amid a host of ethics issues.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.

Read full story
83 comments
Richmond, VA

Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closed

Five Richmond Public Schools are proposed to be closed because of the budget. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says closing five schools would save about $5 million.

Read full story
5 comments
Virginia State

Increased deer population is a problem in Virginia

The deer population has increased in Virginia in recent years. It is not unusual to see deer in yards and walking across streets in front of traffic. Many complaints have been received statewide. However, nothing has been successful in decreasing the growing population.

Read full story
5 comments

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been fired from 'GMA3'

Amy Robach and TJ HolmesPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. A decision has finally been made about the fate of GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. TMZ was the first to report that they are out at ABC after mediation sessions. Two months after their off-air romance made headlines, ABC News announced that the former colleagues will not be returning to the Good Morning America spin-off.

Read full story
2 comments

The inflation rate is going down

The good news is that the inflation rate is going down. The bad news is that consumers don't feel it yet, and it might be a while before they do. Back in June 2022, inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1%. In November 2022, it was down to 7.1%. By December 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data confirmed that inflation had slowed down in most of the U.S. economy. The Labor Department also reported that the annual CPI was down to 6.5% in December coming after a sixth consecutive month's decline.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Virginia is for lovers all year long and especially on Valentine's Day

Virginia is for lovers logoPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Virginia is for lovers all year long and especially on Valentine's Day on February 14. The state of Virginia has romantic surroundings, events, and activities to prove that "Virginia is for Lovers." Virginia offers experiences that can't be found anywhere else. From mountain escapes to quaint small towns, a blissful trip to Virginia will be a special treat for Valentine's Day.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Senate passes bill to ban blue headlights in Virginia

Some people, especially older adults, have a problem driving at night. In fact, many of them get most of their driving done during the day to avoid driving at night. That happened before the surge of blue headlights. Seeing blue headlights on the road makes driving at night even more difficult.

Read full story
26 comments
Richmond, VA

The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been named

Baby hippo has a namePhoto byLeif LindingonUnsplash. The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a baby hippo on December 6, 2022. The hippo was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestational period. The calf weighed a healthy 16 pounds at birth and is growing quickly more and more each day. She is confident enough in the water that she leads the way into the pool. She enjoys splashing in the water and playing with underwater currents.

Read full story
1 comments

Beyoncé comes under fire for performing in Dubai

Beyonce performed in DubaiPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Beyoncé had not performed a live show in more than four years until last Saturday night, January 21, 2023. She was paid $24 million to headline a private concert in Dubai for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal luxury hotel. Clips of her performing some of her greatest hits circulated on the internet, including a clip of her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy performing Brown Skin Girl with her mother.

Read full story
4 comments
Richmond, VA

The Library of Virginia celebrates 200th anniversary

The Library of Virginia, located at 800 East Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a series of events all year long to honor the state’s oldest institution dedicated to the preservation of history and culture.

Read full story

Some Google employees didn't know they had been laid off until their badges didn't work

Google is the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of workers. The company announced on Friday, January 20, it would lay off an estimated 12,000 employees. That's 6% of its global workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo that the reductions come after a "rigorous review" of the business and will "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions.

Read full story
1 comments

Comedian Maya Rudolph is the new face on M&Ms candies

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Mars Wrigley issued a statement about the recent controversy about its M&Ms candies. In order to understand what the M&M controversy is all about, people should know what spokescandies are even though Merriam-Webster tweeted that the word “spokescandies” is not in the dictionary.

Read full story

Michael Strahan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael Strahan get starPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled on Monday, January 23, 2023, honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan. It is the very first star dedicated in the Sports Entertainment category, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Read full story

Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions

Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.

Read full story
224 comments

McDonald's customer mistakenly given a bag of cash instead of the sausage McMuffin he ordered

When a customer went to the drive-thru at a McDonald's in Indiana, he was mistakenly given a bag containing $5,000 in cash instead of the sausage McMuffin he ordered. Josiah Vargas was the customer who had to make a quick decision. His TikTok video shows him in his car in the McDonald's parking lot with the bag of cash. He documented what happened after the mistake was made and how it was resolved. His video has been viewed more than 2 million times since he posted it last week.

Read full story
Newport News, VA

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.

Read full story
608 comments

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur on their wedding day.Photo byYouTube Screenshot. Former United States astronaut Buzz Aldrin got married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday on Friday, January 20, 2023. His new wife is his longtime girlfriend Dr. Anca Faur. Aldrin has walked on the moon. Now that he is married to Faur, he is "over the moon."

Read full story

Vice President Kamala Harris' poll ratings have been up and down

Kamala Harris' appointment to Vice President of the United States was historic. She became the first female, the first woman, the first Black, and the first Asian ever to be in that position.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy