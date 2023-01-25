Beyoncé comes under fire for performing in Dubai

Beyonce performed in Dubai Photo by YouTube Screenshot

Beyoncé had not performed a live show in more than four years until last Saturday night, January 21, 2023. She was paid $24 million to headline a private concert in Dubai for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal luxury hotel. Clips of her performing some of her greatest hits circulated on the internet, including a clip of her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy performing Brown Skin Girl with her mother.

Overall reviews

Beyonce's performance itself received great reviews. She was joined on stage by more than 100 band members and dancers. They delivered a great production. However, many of her LGBTQIA+ fans were not pleased that the iconic singer accepted the assignment in the United Arab Emirates where Dubai is known for being anti-LGBTQ and against same-sex marriage. Both are illegal there and punishable by death.

Some LGBTQIA+ fans were hoping she would perform new songs from her album Renaissance, which has references to the LGBTQIA+ community. Some shared on social media that she “sold out” by performing in that homophobic city. Commenters on social media said Queen Bey seemingly chose money over her support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Beyoncé's father addressed the backlash

Both of Beyoncé's parents were there as well as her husband and their three children. Beyoncé has not spoken out about her Dubai performance, but her father, Matthew Knowles, addressed the backlash.

According to TMZ, he said that Beyoncé is all about uniting people from different backgrounds and that she didn't perform songs from Renaissance because a full Renaissance tour is on the way.

Some fans defended her

Some fans defended Beyoncé's right to perform in Dubai. TMZ interviewed TV personality, actress, and LGBT activist Ts Madison, who said:

“Who is mad at Beyoncé? Who? Who? — Beyoncé is a superstar, and she gets paid to perform all over the world. People go to Dubai for many different reasons, and LGBTQIA+ [people] go to Dubai for a lot of those reasons. Beyoncé went there for some of those same reasons. She went there to make money.”

Madison added:

“Everybody that loves Beyoncé, and everybody that knows Beyoncé, knows that Beyoncé loves the community. [She] not just loves the community, but she dedicated an entire album [to them] — which is like the album of the year to her fans and the people that she loves. So, I personally saw it as she went and got her bag. I wouldn’t say she sold out because she loves her fans.”