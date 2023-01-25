The Library of Virginia celebrates 200th anniversary

Library of Virginia Photo by Marilyn Tran on Unsplash

The Library of Virginia, located at 800 East Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a series of events all year long to honor the state’s oldest institution dedicated to the preservation of history and culture.

About the Library of Virginia

The library itself has a long history. It was founded on January 24, 1823 by the General Assembly. The Library of Virginia was built to organize, care for and manage Virginia's growing collection of books and official records. Today, the library has more than 1 million books, newspapers, maps, prints, and photographs, as well as 130 million manuscript items, making the Library of Virginia the most comprehensive resource in the world for the study of Virginia's history, culture, and government.

Librarian of Virginia Sandra Treadway states:

“It’s exciting to celebrate this milestone as one of the oldest state libraries and archives in the nation. We invite the community to join us at the various activities planned to mark our rich history and hope all Virginians will discover ways to be more engaged with us as we enter our third century.”

Calendar of events

All events are free and open to the public. To learn about any of the following events, click More information.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023: The Origins of the Library of Virginia’s Book Collections. The event was held from noon to 1 p.m. in the Library of Virginia conference rooms.

The event was held from noon to 1 p.m. in the Library of Virginia conference rooms. Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023: 200 Years, 200 Stories: An Exhibition. This ongoing event will be held in the exhibition gallery and the lobby.

This ongoing event will be held in the exhibition gallery and the lobby. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023: ( Black History Month panel discussion) The First Civil Rights: Black Political Activism After Claiming Freedom. This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lecture hall and lobby.

Black History Month This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lecture hall and lobby. Friday, March 3, 2023: First Fridays at LVA: Collections Show & Tell. This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby and conference rooms.

This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby and conference rooms. Saturday, March 25, 2023: LVA On the Go at Suffolk Public Library: This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suffolk Public Library located at 443 W. Washington St., Suffolk, VA.

This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Suffolk Public Library located at 443 W. Washington St., Suffolk, VA. Wednesday, March 29, 2023: (Woman’s History Month panel discussion) A Woman’s Place is in the House...of Delegates. This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lecture hall at the Library of Virginia.

This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the lecture hall at the Library of Virginia. Friday, June 2, 2023: First Fridays at LVA, Maps: Your Place in Virginia. This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby and conference rooms.

This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby and conference rooms. Friday, July 7 - Saturday, July 8, 2023: Virginia Folklife Celebration. This event is a two-day folklife festival held in the lobby.

This event is a two-day folklife festival held in the lobby. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023: First Fridays at LVA: Your Virginia Story. This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby and conference room.

This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby and conference room. Monday, Oct. 9 – Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023: Library of Virginia Literary Awards Celebration Events. The Literary Awards will celebrate past award finalists and winners in a weeklong series of events at the Library of Virginia.

The Literary Awards will celebrate past award finalists and winners in a weeklong series of events at the Library of Virginia. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023:First Fridays at LVA: Capture Your Traditions. This event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the lobby and conference rooms.

Feel free to keep this document so you can enjoy the free events at the Library of Virginia all year long.