Some Google employees didn't know they had been laid off until their badges didn't work

Google is the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of workers. The company announced on Friday, January 20, it would lay off an estimated 12,000 employees. That's 6% of its global workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo that the reductions come after a "rigorous review" of the business and will "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions.

How employees were notified

Google employees were notified early Friday morning by email that they had been laid off. Many of them did not check their emails before they showed up at work. They could not get into the building because their employee badges did not work after they repeatedly tried to scan them.

Those who were able to follow others into the building were met by security guards who escorted them out. It was only then that some of the 12,000 employees discovered that they had been laid off.

Another clue that something different was going on was that in the past only two security guards met employees at the door. However, on the day of the layoff, there were four or five security guards at the door to keep employees out of the building.

Reactions of employees who were laid off

Some workers finally had their dream job and had been with Google for such a short time, but they thought they had "job security." Other employees had been there for over a decade. One software engineer told Insider that getting laid off via email was "a slap in the face" after being with the company for 20 years. Another worker said she couldn't control her shaky hands after she learned she was being let go.

Another employee, Blair Bolick, a recruiter for the business intern program at Google, wrote about the impersonal manner in which the news of layoffs was communicated. She wrote in a LinkedIn post:

“I can’t feel gratitude in this moment for a company that I gave so much of myself to, but felt it appropriate to part ways by locking me (and 12,000 of my colleagues) out of my corporate account at 4am. I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry.”

One laid-off employee vented about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues in addition to feeling blindsided.

Google is not the only tech company laying off

Google is not the first major corporation to make significant cuts in the new year. Fellow tech companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce, and big finance companies, like Goldman Sachs, announced huge layoffs in the first weeks of 2023 because of a continued economic downturn and stagnating sales. The downsizing followed significant reductions at companies including Twitter and Meta late last year.

In total, more than 55,3000 employees have been impacted by layoffs in the first month of 2023, according to Layoffs.fyi, a site that tracks layoffs. Employees are being laid off at a faster rate than at any point during the pandemic. According to data, tech companies laid off more than 150,000 employees in 2022 alone compared to 80,000 in 2020 and only 15,000 in 2021.