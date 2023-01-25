Comedian Maya Rudolph is the new face on M&Ms candies

M&Ms Photo by Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Mars Wrigley issued a statement about the recent controversy about its M&Ms candies.

In order to understand what the M&M controversy is all about, people should know what spokescandies are even though Merriam-Webster tweeted that the word “spokescandies” is not in the dictionary.

What are spokescandies?

Years ago, Mars Wrigley personified its candy by giving each color a different voice and personality in its ads.

The yellow M&M is portrayed as kind of a dim bulb.

The green M&M is portrayed as the aphrodisiac one.

The others colors have different personalities and appearances.

The controversy

The controversy is mainly centered around the candy's size, gender, and shoes of the green and brown female candies in ads. The green M&Ms used to be drawn in high-heeled white go-go boots, and the brown M&Ms in stiletto heels. Then in 2022, the boots of the green M&Ms were replaced with white sneakers, and the brown M&Ms went from wearing super-high-heeled stilettos to a flatter, lower heel. All the male candies wore clunky white saddle shoes or sneakers.

Last year, Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked the changes on his show.

"M&M's will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment when you wouldn't want to have a drink with any one of them. That's the goal. When you're totally turned off, we've achieved equity. They've won."

Carlson is mocking the candies again this year. He mocks the orange M&M for "becoming a poster boy for the mental-health crisis." He describes the new purple peanut M&M as being an "obese and distinctively frumpy lesbian M&M."

Female spokescandies

The only colors represented by female spokescandies are the purple, brown, and green M&Ms. They are sold together in a limited-edition candy pack to support women. A portion of the profits goes to organizations that are "uplifting and empowering women."

Super Bowl ad

There is so much talk about the candies leading up to Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023. However, people should not think M&Ms will no longer be available after decades of being a popular treat for children and adults.

According to TMZ, comedian Maya Rudolph has confirmed that all the talk is just leading up to her being a human M&M in a Super Bowl ad. She is already being seen in commercials on television "eating M&Ms with her face on them."

An MSNBC columnist also agrees that this is all just an advertising stunt. The M&Ms the public is accustomed to eating will continue to be available to "melt in your mouth, not in your hands" long after the Super Bowl is over.