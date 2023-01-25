Michael Strahan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8Hmp_0kQ78EFy00
Michael Strahan get starPhoto byYouTube Screenshot

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled on Monday, January 23, 2023, honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan. It is the very first star dedicated in the Sports Entertainment category, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

That particular category honors individuals, not teams or sports-affiliated groups, who have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment and demonstrated “longevity of excellence” in their sport, according to Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame's producer.

Strahan's honors just keep coming. The 51-year-old television personality has received multiple Sports Emmy Award nominations and two Emmy Awards for outstanding sports personality and studio analyst. He is an NFL Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion, actor, game show host, and a Peabody Award-winning journalist. Besides, the honoree flew into space on December 11, 2021, aboard Blue Origin NS-19. At 6'5" he has been the tallest person to fly in space.

Michael Strahan's ceremony

Producer Ana Martinez released a statement before the event saying:

“We are very excited to inaugurate the first Sports Entertainment star for Michael Strahan. Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to see their favorite sports figures who are involved in the entertainment business receive their stars. Michael’s extensive background in sports and sportscasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk.”

Michael's friend, America's Got Talent host Terry Crews, introduced the former football star. Constance Schwartz-Morini spoke at the ceremony. Strahan and Schwartz founded SMAC Entertainment, a talent management, music, branding, and production company.

The newest star that belongs to Michael Strahan is the 2,744th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame located at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange Avenues.

Strahan celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts, his mother Louise, and three of his four children. Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015 was also at the ceremony.

Strahan's reaction

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Michael Strahan# Hollywood Walk of Fame# star on Hollywood Walk of Fame# Sports Entertainment# NFL Hall of Famer

Comments / 0

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
10K followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been fired from 'GMA3'

Amy Robach and TJ HolmesPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. A decision has finally been made about the fate of GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. TMZ was the first to report that they are out at ABC after mediation sessions. Two months after their off-air romance made headlines, ABC News announced that the former colleagues will not be returning to the Good Morning America spin-off.

Read full story
1 comments

The inflation rate is going down

The good news is that the inflation rate is going. The bad news is that consumers don't feel it yet, and it might be a while before they do. Back in June 2022, inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1%. In November 2022, it was down to 7.1%. By December 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data confirmed that inflation had slowed down in most of the U.S. economy. The Labor Department also reported that the annual CPI was down to 6.5% in December coming after a sixth consecutive month's decline.

Read full story
7 comments
Virginia State

Virginia is for lovers all year long and especially on Valentine's Day

Virginia is for lovers logoPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Virginia is for lovers all year long and especially on Valentine's Day on February 14. The state of Virginia has romantic surroundings, events, and activities to prove that "Virginia is for Lovers." Virginia offers experiences that can't be found anywhere else. From mountain escapes to quaint small towns, a blissful trip to Virginia will be a special treat for Valentine's Day.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Senate passes bill to ban blue headlights in Virginia

Some people, especially older adults, have a problem driving at night. In fact, many of them get most of their driving done during the day to avoid driving at night. That happened before the surge of blue headlights. Seeing blue headlights on the road makes driving at night even more difficult.

Read full story
22 comments
Florida State

Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP course on African American studies

Governor Ron DeSantis is receiving backlash for prohibiting an Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies in Florida high schools. DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. discussed the issue publicly for the first time at a news conference on Monday, January 24. They concluded that the course is a Trojan horse for “indoctrinating” students with a left-wing ideology under the guise of teaching about the Black experience and African American history.

Read full story
40 comments
Richmond, VA

The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been named

Baby hippo has a namePhoto byLeif LindingonUnsplash. The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a baby hippo on December 6, 2022. The hippo was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestational period. The calf weighed a healthy 16 pounds at birth and is growing quickly more and more each day. She is confident enough in the water that she leads the way into the pool. She enjoys splashing in the water and playing with underwater currents.

Read full story
1 comments

Beyoncé comes under fire for performing in Dubai

Beyonce performed in DubaiPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Beyoncé had not performed a live show in more than four years until last Saturday night, January 21, 2023. She was paid $24 million to headline a private concert in Dubai for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal luxury hotel. Clips of her performing some of her greatest hits circulated on the internet, including a clip of her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy performing Brown Skin Girl with her mother.

Read full story
4 comments
Richmond, VA

The Library of Virginia celebrates 200th anniversary

The Library of Virginia, located at 800 East Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia, is celebrating its 200th anniversary with a series of events all year long to honor the state’s oldest institution dedicated to the preservation of history and culture.

Read full story

Some Google employees didn't know they had been laid off until their badges didn't work

Google is the latest tech giant to lay off thousands of workers. The company announced on Friday, January 20, it would lay off an estimated 12,000 employees. That's 6% of its global workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo that the reductions come after a "rigorous review" of the business and will "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels, and regions.

Read full story
1 comments

Comedian Maya Rudolph is the new face on M&Ms candies

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Mars Wrigley issued a statement about the recent controversy about its M&Ms candies. In order to understand what the M&M controversy is all about, people should know what spokescandies are even though Merriam-Webster tweeted that the word “spokescandies” is not in the dictionary.

Read full story

Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions

Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.

Read full story
224 comments

McDonald's customer mistakenly given a bag of cash instead of the sausage McMuffin he ordered

When a customer went to the drive-thru at a McDonald's in Indiana, he was mistakenly given a bag containing $5,000 in cash instead of the sausage McMuffin he ordered. Josiah Vargas was the customer who had to make a quick decision. His TikTok video shows him in his car in the McDonald's parking lot with the bag of cash. He documented what happened after the mistake was made and how it was resolved. His video has been viewed more than 2 million times since he posted it last week.

Read full story
Newport News, VA

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.

Read full story
606 comments

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur on their wedding day.Photo byYouTube Screenshot. Former United States astronaut Buzz Aldrin got married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday on Friday, January 20, 2023. His new wife is his longtime girlfriend Dr. Anca Faur. Aldrin has walked on the moon. Now that he is married to Faur, he is "over the moon."

Read full story

Vice President Kamala Harris' poll ratings have been up and down

Kamala Harris' appointment to Vice President of the United States was historic. She became the first female, the first woman, the first Black, and the first Asian ever to be in that position.

Read full story
36 comments

Interesting things about February

February is the shortest month of the year with only 28 days. It is sandwiched between two long months because January and March have 31 days. February is the only month on both the Julian and Gregorian calendars with only 28 days.

Read full story
1 comments

Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in America

According to data from the Chamber of Commerce, a list has been provided showing the loneliest cities in the United States. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households.

Read full story
7 comments

Kim Kardashian's concern about Kanye West's recent marriage

Kanye West and Bianca CensoriPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Some people are not sure if Kanye West and Bianca Censori really did get married last week. They think the report could have been a publicity stunt.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy