Michael Strahan gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael Strahan get star Photo by YouTube Screenshot

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled on Monday, January 23, 2023, honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan. It is the very first star dedicated in the Sports Entertainment category, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

That particular category honors individuals, not teams or sports-affiliated groups, who have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment and demonstrated “longevity of excellence” in their sport, according to Ana Martinez, the Hollywood Walk of Fame's producer.

Strahan's honors just keep coming. The 51-year-old television personality has received multiple Sports Emmy Award nominations and two Emmy Awards for outstanding sports personality and studio analyst. He is an NFL Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion, actor, game show host, and a Peabody Award-winning journalist. Besides, the honoree flew into space on December 11, 2021, aboard Blue Origin NS-19. At 6'5" he has been the tallest person to fly in space.

Michael Strahan's ceremony

Producer Ana Martinez released a statement before the event saying:

“We are very excited to inaugurate the first Sports Entertainment star for Michael Strahan. Sports fans will be thrilled to be able to see their favorite sports figures who are involved in the entertainment business receive their stars. Michael’s extensive background in sports and sportscasting makes him the perfect choice to add to the famed sidewalk.”

Michael's friend, America's Got Talent host Terry Crews, introduced the former football star. Constance Schwartz-Morini spoke at the ceremony. Strahan and Schwartz founded SMAC Entertainment, a talent management, music, branding, and production company.

The newest star that belongs to Michael Strahan is the 2,744th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame located at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard between Highland and Orange Avenues.

Strahan celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts, his mother Louise, and three of his four children. Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015 was also at the ceremony.

