Woman sues her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born and wins millions

Evie Toombes, 20, was born with spina bifida and has won her case against a doctor who advised her mother she would not need to take a supplement that could have prevented the condition. In the unprecedented lawsuit, Toombes won her case and was awarded millions.

Evie Toombes vs. Dr. Philip Mitchell

Toombes' lawsuit against Dr. Philip Mitchell was made in 2021. She claimed Dr. Mitchell was liable for a "wrong conception charge" after failing to advise her mother, Caroline Toombes, to take vital supplements before getting pregnant. Doctors usually advise women about the benefits of taking folic acid before conceiving and up until the first 12 weeks of pregnancy to reduce the risk of spina bifida.

Evie contends that if her mother had been advised properly by her doctor, she would not have proceeded with her pregnancy as she did, and she would not have been born with the condition that is a fatty mass at the base of her spinal cord that affects the nerves of her legs, bladder, and bowel.

Evie's 50-year-old mother testified that Dr. Mitchell never warned her about the danger. She also confirmed that she would have started treatment with folic acid and revisited her pregnancy plans later had she been told.

The ruling

Dr. Mitchell denies the claims. He argued that he did provide Mrs. Toombes with "reasonable advice." However, Judge Rosalind Coe QC ruled that if Caroline had been given proper advice, her baby would not have been born with spina bifida. The London High Court awarded Toombes with a large, undisclosed amount of money in the millions.

The judge explained her decision by saying:

"She was not advised in accordance with the guidance to take folic acid prior to conception and for the first 12 weeks of pregnancy."

The judge concluded that Evie's mother would have “delayed attempts to conceive” until she was sure her folic acid levels were adequate.

"In the circumstances, there would have been a later conception, which would have resulted in a normal healthy child. I, therefore, find that the claimant's claim succeeds on liability."

Dr. Mitchell claims he holds no liability. His defense team argues that he did give Caroline "reasonable advice." Attorneys said Caroline was already pregnant when she initially went to visit Dr. Mitchell in February 2001. Judge Coe pointed out that Evie was born in November 2001.

Evie Toombes' life today

In spite of Evie's everyday challenges, she educates children about invisible illnesses and works at Nottingham University.

At one time, she had a career in showjumping, competing against both disabled and able-bodied riders. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle awarded Evie with the Inspiration Young Person Award at a WellChild charity event in 2018.

Evie enjoys writing on her blog. Like her mother, she loves horses and has a horse named Daisy. Evie spends many of her days sleeping, recharging, and playing with her new puppy.